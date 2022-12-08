Laird Connectivity Expands System-On-Module Portfolio with Boundary Devices Acquisition

Bringing together embedded electronics leadership and global wireless expertise to create the next generation SOM partner.

AKRON, Ohio, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Laird Connectivity, a global leader in wireless modules, internal antennas, IoT Devices, and custom wireless solutions, is pleased to announce it has acquired California-based Boundary Devices, a leader in designing and manufacturing System-on-Modules (SOM) and Single Board Computers (SBC).

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Lake Forest, California, Boundary Devices is a pioneer and leader in providing innovative SOM and SBC products that serve a diverse and global customer base across high-growth end markets, including IoT, commercial equipment, laboratory instruments, and industrial automation. The Company provides a one-stop-shop destination for customers seeking a total-solutions partner able to offer: hardware design for NXP® Semiconductors i.MX applications processors, software development, U.S. based manufacturing, and integration, all backed by best-in-class engineering and customer support.

The acquisition significantly enhances the growing Laird Connectivity SOM portfolio by providing a full complement of SOM and SBC products for a wide range of customer applications. This builds on Laird Connectivity's strategy to simplify wireless connectivity for customers by combining the value-added solutions of Boundary Devices with the best-in-class wireless connectivity portfolio of Laird Connectivity.

"I am excited to welcome the Boundary Devices team to our organization," said Bill Steinike, CEO of Laird Connectivity. "Through combining Laird Connectivity's wireless portfolio with the advanced embedded computing solutions from Boundary Devices, we can significantly enhance the value we bring to our customers. This acquisition, with the expansion of our product families and added resources across our advanced engineering teams, is a critical milestone in our strategic vision to help our customers accelerate and enable innovative wireless solutions."

Robert Thompson, Director for Edge Processing Ecosystems, NXP Semiconductors added, "Laird Connectivity and Boundary Devices are both NXP Gold partners, and their combination will lead to greater integration of NXP processers and radios into innovative solutions for our customers."

"As an industry leader and innovator in wireless modules and IoT solutions, Laird Connectivity provides the resources, capabilities, and strategic fit to continue to enhance and expand our product portfolio globally," said Pejman Kalkhoran, CEO of Boundary Devices. "We look forward to joining the Laird Connectivity team and driving more success with our combined solutions."

Laird Connectivity simplifies wireless connectivity with market-leading RF modules, internal antennas, IoT devices, and custom wireless solutions. Our products are trusted by companies around the world for their wireless performance and reliability. With best-in-class support and comprehensive product development services, we reduce your risk and improve your time-to-market. When you need unmatched wireless performance to connect your applications with security and confidence, Laird Connectivity Delivers – No Matter What.

Boundary Devices is a leading supplier of NXP's i.MX based SBCs and SOMs for the general embedded market. Providing a one-stop-shop destination for customers seeking a total-solutions partner able to offer: hardware design, software development, U.S. based manufacturing, and integration, all backed by best-in-class engineering and customer support.

