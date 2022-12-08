Local Listings
Omnicom Group Inc. Declares Dividend

Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) declared a quarterly dividend of 70 cents per outstanding share of the corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on January 11, 2023 to Omnicom Group common shareholders of record at the close of business on December 21, 2022.

Omnicom Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Omnicom Group)
Omnicom Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Omnicom Group)(PRNewswire)

About Omnicom Group Inc.
Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms offer services in advertising, strategic media planning and buying, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, customer relationship marketing (CRM), public relations, healthcare marketing and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omnicom-group-inc-declares-dividend-301698791.html

SOURCE Omnicom Group Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.