Onion Global Co-founding Partner Mio Ho Named to Fortune China's 2022 Most Powerful Rising Businesswomen List

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Onion Global Limited ("Onion Global", the "Group" or the "Company") (NYSE: OG), a next-generation lifestyle brand platform that connects the world's fresh, fashionable, and future technology-based brands to young people in China and across Asia, today announced that Mio Ho, a co-founding partner of Onion Global, was recently named as one of "China's Most Powerful Rising Businesswomen" of 2022 by world-leading financial magazine Fortune China.

Fortune has been publishing the "Most Powerful Women in Business" since 1998, and it published a China edition for the first time in 2010. The honorees are selected based on a set of criteria including the size and significance of their business in China and globally, their achievements within the business, and their social and cultural influence. Over the past decade or so, almost all of the most important female leaders in the Chinese business community have been included in the list. This selection is not only an honor and a recognition of Mio Ho's achievements, but also highlights her devotion to her career, social causes, and women's empowerment, and showcases the wisdom and leadership of rising Chinese women business leaders to the world.

As part of a new generation of modern entrepreneurs, Mio He has demonstrated female leadership throughout her career by leveraging her profound professional skills and deep roots in the business community to boost the quality and efficiency of enterprises and promote industry development . After joining Onion Global in 2018, she helped the Group achieve its strategic upgrade from a cross-border e-commerce platform to a brand management group, and has since continued to help formulate and steer Onion Global's successful corporate development strategy, which has entailed significant reforms to internal systems, bolstering the Company's talent structure and brand matrix, and emphasizing global supply chains and operations in an effort to position the Company for high-quality growth in the context of globalization.

As a champion of women's values for the new era, Mio Ho is commited to promoting social development with wisdom and flexibility, and takes the lead in promoting women's empowerment. As part of Onion Global's "Project Sparking", Mio Ho co-led the team in carrying out a variety of public welfare programs, including initiatives to encourage entrepreneurship and employment, promote rural revitalization, provide disaster relief and donations, and support education to encourage women to exploit their talents in mass entrepreneurship and innovation. In addition, Mio Ho mentors women who are starting out with new businesses on Onion Global's platform, connecting them with useful external resources, and helping to achieve Group's goals of supporting local employment and promoting employment equality.

Economic globalization and the new era of development have created better employment opportunities for women, who have become an integral driving force in society, making clear that empowering women is a necessary component of modern development. As one of China's most influential women in business, Mio Ho will continue to carry forward women's empowerment, support the growth of rising businesses to power a new era, and work to create a better future.

