Shine A Light Makes An Impact With Corporate Partners To Address Antisemitism Through DEI Workplace Initiatives

Corporate partners include Google, H&M, National Basketball Association (NBA), Comcast NBCUniversal, National Football League (NFL), Zoom and more

For resources and tools to respond to antisemitism in the workplace, click HERE

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shine A Light , an award-winning, purpose-driven convening platform committed to uniting companies, organizations and individuals to raise awareness about modern antisemitism, is making a significant impact in collaborating with DEI workplace initiatives. Building upon its successful launch last year, Shine A Light is partnering with major corporate entities and institutions across industries including big tech, health and beauty, sports, media, financial services, travel and many more to inspire and enact lasting change in the workplace.

Shine A Light (PRNewswire)

With the global rise in antisemitism, Shine A Light's mission to stand up to the harmful prejudices and stereotypes against the Jewish community is more critical than ever. Twenty-five percent of American Jews have been targeted by antisemitism over the past year, with this unconscious bias permeating all levels of society, including professional environments.

Shine A Light is dedicated to dispelling the darkness and has provided corporate partners with antisemitism awareness resources to include in Diversity, Equity, Accessibility, and Inclusion (DEAI) programs, as well as Employee Resource Groups (ERG). Half of Jews report being treated differently in the workplace due to their Jewish identity, showcasing why standing up to antisemitism in the workplace is so important. Unlike other minority groups and communities, antisemitism awareness is often not included in corporate DEI efforts, as the Jewish community is frequently not seen as a cultural minority in the workplace. Shine A Light is playing a critical role in equipping companies with the resources needed to bring attention to the Jewish experience within their corporate culture.

"Antisemitism is one of the most destructive forms of hatred, and we must work together with urgency to confront it," said Google Chief Diversity Officer Melonie Parker. "We proudly stand with our friends and neighbors of the Jewish faith again this year through Shine A Light, and every day, in solidarity against antisemitism."

Shine A Light is working with corporate partners to establish a more inclusive workplace for all, by working in lockstep with prominent executives and key internal decision makers through the creation of public statements of support for the Jewish community, ongoing in-person and virtual staff training seminars, establishing Jewish ERGs, and reviewing policies on religious accommodations to ensure they are inclusive.

"We're honored to return as a partner of the Shine A Light coalition and bring vital awareness to the dangers of antisemitism," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "There is no place for antisemitism or hate of any kind in football, sports, or society, and we each must play a role to end it. We stand in solidarity with our Jewish fans, employees and the Jewish community around the world, not only this Chanukah, but always."

Shine A Light's corporate partners include Fortune 500 companies from a variety of industries including beauty, CPG, entertainment, finance, tech, sports, travel, and more. The coalition is working with a wide range of companies, including: Airbnb, AllianceBernstein, American Airlines, American Association of Jewish Lawyers and Jurists (AAJLJ), American Eagle Outfitters Inc., Amplius Wealth Advisors, Anzu, Best Buy Co., Inc., Chobani, Clyde Group, Comcast NBCUniversal, the Dallas Mavericks, Etsy, EVERFI, Equitable, FHLB Cincinnati, the Florida Panthers, Full Sail University, Google, Group M, H&M, iHeart, L'Oréal USA, Mecklenburg County, Medallia, NASCAR, National Basketball Association (NBA), National Coalition Building Institute Rochester, NY, National Football League (NFL), New Orleans & Company, Northwell Health, Oliver Agency, Real Chemistry, Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY), Reed Smith, Screenvision, Snap Inc., sweetgreen, Turner Construction Company, Unilever, United Talent Agency, UPS, USTA, and Zoom Video Communications, Inc., who are committed to increasing awareness and taking action against antisemitism.

QUOTE BANK FROM SHINE A LIGHT PARTNERS

Together, these companies are united in taking a stand against antisemitism by providing educational resources for employees and opportunities to meet with leaders in the antisemitism space, establishing Jewish employee resource groups, and more.

About Shine A Light

Shine A Light is a comprehensive initiative to spotlight the dangers of antisemitism through education, community partnerships, workplace engagement and community advocacy. Fueled by an unprecedented coalition of over 90 North American Jewish and non-Jewish organizations from across the United States and Canada, Shine A Light draws inspiration from Chanukah, the Festival of Lights, to encourage Jews and allies to speak up and send a message that antisemitism, in all its modern forms, won't be tolerated in our communities.

Visit www.ShineALightOn.com for a full slate of events, resources and tools.

Social media handles:

Instagram: @ShineALight_On

Twitter: @ShineALight_On

TikTok: @shinealighton

Facebook: @ShineALightOnAntisemitism

Hashtag: #shinealight

PR Contacts:

ID

ShineALight@id-pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Shine A Light