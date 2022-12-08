Sony Corporation of America Named Winner of the Global Business Alliance 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility Award

Award Highlights the Work of the Sony Global Social Justice Fund

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Corporation of America (SCA) is proud to announce that it has received the Global Business Alliance's 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility Award. The focus of the award is Sony's Global Social Justice Fund, a $100 million global fund formed in 2020 to support social justice, anti-racist initiatives and educational opportunities that foster equal rights.

In the U.S., SCA developed a long-term strategy for the use of the Fund, focusing support in the areas of criminal justice reform, civic engagement/civil rights/human rights, historical institutions, education (internships, scholarships and mentoring opportunities), mental health, and food insecurity. It has formed community partnerships with worthy nonprofit organizations such as the Asian American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Asian Americans Advancing Justice – AAJC, JustLeadership USA, The Doe Fund, NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund (LDF), PolicyLink, the Steve Fund, Youth About Business and the International African American Museum.

"We are honored to be recognized for our work in social responsibility by the Global Business Alliance. At SCA, our efforts with the Global Social Justice Fund reflect the Sony Group's commitment to respecting human rights and fostering diversity, equity and inclusion," said Mark Khalil, President of Sony Corporation of America. "I am proud that as a company, Sony saw and understood the need to further these efforts by building meaningful, sustainable and impactful partnerships to help combat hate and racism, and create a more just and equal society."

"International companies not only employ nearly eight million Americans in high-quality jobs, they also heavily contribute to strengthening our local communities," said Nancy McLernon, President and CEO of the Global Business Alliance. "This year, we are proud to spotlight Sony Corporation of America for its extraordinary commitment to advancing social justice in communities across America."

Sony's Global Social Justice Fund aligns with community partners and stakeholders to help promote solutions in the areas of civic and community engagement, criminal justice reform, education, and diversity through impact. The Fund is instrumental in upholding the belief that everyone deserves equal opportunities and economic, political, and social rights. To learn more about the Global Social Justice Fund, visit https://www.sony.com/en/SonyInfo/csr/community/social_justice_fund/.

