STEP APP Releases Move-to-Earn App at Tokyo Conference in Japan

STEP APP Conference commemorating their Official App Launch in Tokyo, Japan, with Global Ambassador, Usain Bolt present.

TOKYO, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STEP APP today announced the successful conclusion of the Step App Tokyo Conference and saw a large number of attendees gathering in the global crypto hub of Tokyo, bringing together an all-inclusive community of builders, founders, investors, strategic stakeholders and fitness enthusiasts all working towards deciphering the future of STEP APP.

The line-up included Usain Bolt, who was both a key speaker and DJ at the event. Along with Usain Bolt, STEP APP's global brand ambassador (hereafter, Bolt), Japanese professional baseball player Kazuto Taguchi, and Dmitrijus Borysenka, co-founder of major cryptocurrency payment processor Coingate, hosted keynote sessions on the future of fitness.

After being introduced to the latest features implemented in the official version of the app, which can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store , Bolt announced on stage why he fully supports STEP APP's "Road to Excellence" idea. , talked about how it was common to his own way of life.

Usain Bolt, STEP APP Global Brand Ambassador, revealed:

"When I am physically strong, I feel at my best. I have always felt that self-inspiration is important for humans, and I want to help as many people as possible live healthier and happier lives through STEP APP. Let's start this journey together!"

STEP APP's goal is to combine lifestyle, fitness and gameplay as one element and expand the blockchain economy beyond the financial sector with its own advanced approach.

Jan Van Decraen, Chief Marketing Officer of STEP APP, said:

"Step App is inclusive. It is free for anyone, anywhere in the world, to download. Anyone on any fitness level can benefit from the app, whether you are just getting started on your fitness journey or are already running daily. We wanted to keep fitness fun and the social side of sports alive. You can invite your friends to run with or against you in friendly competitions and challenges. Step App brings real-life value to people, it motivates people to move more and live healthier lives, and at the same time unlocking economic freedom."

About STEP APP:

STEP APP is the pioneer of the STEP ecosystem, creating gamification elements for the fitness economy. By walking, jogging, and running, you can earn tokens while having fun embodying physical experiences tied to digital reality. To spread the benefits of FITFI, STEP APP has appointed Bolt, who has established himself as the greatest sprinter of all time, as a brand ambassador.

Download now to start your exercises and tokens. Become a member of a global movement and start with the world's community of STEPPERS!

