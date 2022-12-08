Subscribe and Save 25% now offered on HostDefense.com!

OLYMPIA, Wash., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Host Defense now offers Subscribe and Save 25% on their supplements and drink mixes! On the HostDefense.com website, customers now have the option to either make a one-time purchase, or to subscribe to their favorite mycelium-based capsules, powders, extracts, and drink mixes.⬦

Subscribe and Save 25% on HostDefense.com!

All recurring Subscribe and Save orders automatically save 25%, receive free USPS Priority shipping, have flexible delivery schedule options, and include a customizable product selection that can be kept the same every month for your favorite products, or tailored to meet changing needs. Another great feature is that one-time purchases will also qualify for free shipping when added to recurring Subscribe and Save orders.⬦⬦

Additionally, with the option to skip an order or change the delivery schedule, there is flexibility in when and how often products are shipped. And with their no-obligation policy, subscriptions can be canceled without penalty!⬦⬦⬦

Regarding the new Subscribe and Save program on HostDefense.com, Paul Stamets said:

I'm thrilled that we continue to evolve and find new ways to offer easy access to the power of mushroom mycelium! Our new Subscribe and Save option for Host Defense products will simplify the buying experience for our loyal customers, while offering discounts and VIP perks on recurring purchases of the mycelium-based mushroom products they know and love!

Fungi Perfecti® - makers of Host Defense® Mushrooms™ - is a family-owned company specializing in mushroom mycelium-based supplements and drink mixes. Founded by Paul Stamets with the goal of building the bridge between people and fungi, Fungi Perfecti® has become synonymous with cutting-edge mycological research and innovative mycological solutions in everything from water filtration (mycofiltration) and ecological rehabilitation (mycoremediation), to using beneficial mushrooms to combat Colony Collapse Disorder in bee populations and to support human health through their Host Defense® Mushrooms™ supplements line. Their sustainability efforts are a natural extension of their continued mission to explore, study, preserve, and spread knowledge about the use of fungi for helping people and planet. Follow them on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.*

