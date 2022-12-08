Tosca's new partnership with Avery Dennison to save up to 800 tons of CO2 emissions from Avery Dennison's European supply chain annually

Tosca's new partnership with Avery Dennison to save up to 800 tons of CO2 emissions from Avery Dennison's European supply chain annually

ATLANTA, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tosca, a global leader in reusable plastic packaging and performance pooling solutions, is delighted to announce that Avery Dennison has selected them as its European partner for pooled plastic pallets.

The first plastic pallet test in the Avery Dennison distribution center in Milan. From left to right: Fabio Turco, Sales Manager Italy at Tosca, Violeta Gómez, Central Packaging Leader at Avery Dennison and Felix Van Ouytsel, Business Development Manager at Tosca. (PRNewswire)

Avery Dennison specializes in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of labeling and functional materials and its products and solutions are used in nearly every major industry globally.

Tosca's collaboration with Avery Dennison will cover the distribution of materials from Avery Dennison factories and distribution centers across the EU as well as the UK, Norway, Switzerland, and Turkey.

Deployments will phase in over the course of 2023 with Avery Dennison looking to switch a substantial portion of its European product distribution from wooden pallets to Tosca's pooled plastic pallets.

After a series of successful trials for shipments, including one from Avery Dennison's distribution center in Dublin to customers in Ireland, Avery decided to partner with Tosca.

Violeta Gómez, Central Packaging Leader at Avery Dennison comments: "The pooling program has been a massive success in Ireland and is helping us to reduce our carbon footprint and eliminate waste within the supply chain. Customers appreciate the fact that plastic pallets offer standard quality: they are cleaner (dust-free) and with less risk of damaging their products."

By switching to Tosca's pooled plastic pallet solutions, Avery Dennison will save over 800 tons of CO2 emissions from its European supply chain annually.

The agreement allows Avery Dennison's network of partners to also join the pooling program under favorable terms to cover the onward freight of finished materials to brands and other end users so they can reduce their own emissions. These partners will also receive a CO2 emissions reduction certificate from Tosca.

Eric Frank, CEO of Tosca comments: "This is an exciting development for Tosca in the non-food industry and one we are confident will be a huge success. We look forward to collaborating with Avery Dennison and their partner network in the years ahead and seeing how much CO2 emission reductions can be achieved together."

About Tosca

Tosca (www.toscaltd.com) is a global leader in reusable plastic packaging and performance pooling solutions, purpose-built for our customers to eliminate food, labor, and transportation waste and improve performance at every turn. Our portfolio of pooled, IoT-enabled reusable plastic assets is the most robust the market has to offer, including crates, pallets, bulk containers, and more. With our expansive wash network, and a unique capability to develop customized solutions through in-house R&D and manufacturing, Tosca is the provider of choice for retailers, growers, and suppliers worldwide.

Media Contact for Tosca

Marcella Vallonchini

Mvallonchini@toscaltd.com

(PRNewsfoto/Tosca) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tosca