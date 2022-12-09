Batteries Plus Wins 2022 Leadership Award from Top Commercial Customer

Johnson Controls Recognizes One of their Most Valuable Suppliers for Service, Products, and Sustainability

HARTLAND, Wis., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus, a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services, has been recognized with the 2022 Leadership Award in Shareholder Value by one of their highly valued national account customers, Johnson Controls.

Johnson Controls, a leading provider of fire and security services, HVAC equipment and controls and full building automation systems, has recognized Batteries Plus for three primary reasons – service excellence, product portfolio and sustainability.

"Batteries Plus offers world-class support and expertise to our many commercial customers. This award is a great recognition of the important work that goes into providing the best power and lighting solutions, as well as the strategy involved in aligning our services to fit Johnson Controls' key initiatives," said Batteries Plus's Chief Commercial Officer Scott O'Farrell.

The official award presentation letter from Johnson Controls reads, "[Batteries Plus] demonstrated consistent performance in continuous improvement, customer satisfaction, global growth, innovation, quality, shareholder value and sustainability. Achieving this award in normal times is a significant accomplishment, but doing so with excellence during the many issues created during the pandemic is even more impressive."

With ongoing supply chain constraints and the cost of labor, Batteries Plus and their 700+ locations have given Johnson Controls the agility and flexibility to get batteries just in time – allowing them to complete repairs for their own customers the same day. Many Batteries Plus locations also offer or will soon offer Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) programs, which allow commercial customers to set minimum or maximum order levels to improve efficiency and ensure a level inventory.

Batteries Plus's specialty product line offers high-rated solutions that provide convenient access to diverse and hard-to-find products so that Johnson Controls can better serve their customers, such as their line of SLA batteries that are unparalleled to any of their competitors.

Meanwhile, green initiatives and sustainability are a shared value of both brands. With Batteries Plus's recycling program, they've been able to help Johnson Controls provide more eco-friendly solutions.

"One of the many things that sets Batteries Plus apart from competitors is that we take the time to understand our customers' needs and put together programs for key initiatives and what is important for their business," said Joel Hoffman, National Account Business Development Executive at Batteries Plus.

At Batteries Plus, commercial sales are at an all-time high and growing, with over 250,000 accounts and more being opened each day. The industry-leading retailer uses its efficient structure to deliver superior, personalized customer service and expertise to each customer.

For more information on Batteries Plus's commercial accounts, please visit https://www.batteriesplus.com/business. More information on how to find the nearest Batteries Plus retailer store near you can be found here.

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com.

