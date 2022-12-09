THE POINTS GUY AWARDS RECOGNIZED INDUSTRY LEADERS - INCLUDING DELTA AIR LINES, CHASE, AMERICAN EXPRESS & VIKING CRUISES - AT CEREMONY IN NEW YORK CITY

Event Honored Excellence In Travel, Loyalty and Credit Cards

Betty Who Performed in Surprise Appearance

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, The Points Guy (TPG), the trusted travel media platform focused on maximizing travel experiences while minimizing spending, announced the winners of the 2022 TPG Awards at a ceremony in New York City. Delta Air Lines, Chase, American Express and Viking Cruises were among the many industry leaders recognized for innovation in travel, loyalty and credit cards. During the event, The Points Guy honored Paul Veneto of Paulie's Push , an annual event that shines a light on first responders and crew members who lost their lives on 9/11, as well as Liberian peace activist Leymah Gyboee, both of whom serve as inspiration to travelers around the world.

The celebration concluded with a surprise musical performance from Betty Who and an after party with music from DJ Lina Bradford. Travel icons and TV personalities who attended the event included former Bachelor Star and Airline Pilot Peter Weber aka "Pilot Pete" and former Bachelor Contestant Kelley Flanagan; Bravo's Real Housewives of New Jersey Stars Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Joe Benigno and Jackie Goldschneider; Entertainment Personality, Comedian and Media Entrepreneur Claudia Oshry and "Boy With No Job" Personality Ben Soffer; Reality Star Darcey Silva; Fashion Designer Brian Atwood; Entrepreneur and CEO Randi Zuckerberg; Comedian Taylor Strecker; and more.

"We are so thankful to our readers, industry innovators, generous sponsors and special guests for joining us in our return to the TPG Awards ceremony and celebrating such a milestone year in travel and loyalty programs," said The Points Guy Founder Brian Kelly. "After a three year hiatus, it has been a pleasure to be together in person to celebrate the brands committed to making travel dreams a reality."

Since 2018, The Points Guy has recognized the best in airlines, travel, credit cards, and loyalty programs through the annual TPG Awards. Nominees for the TPG Awards are broken up into two categories: The Editors' Choice Awards, as determined by the TPG editorial team, and the Readers' Choice Awards, as voted on by the general public online.

A full list of awards winners can be found below:

2022 Readers' Choice Awards Best Premium Credit Card Best Travel Rewards Credit Card Best No-Annual Fee Credit Card Best Business Credit Card Best Airline Cobranded Credit Card Best Hotel Cobranded Credit Card

The Platinum Card ® from American Express

Chase Sapphire Preferred Card

Bilt Mastercard

American Express ® Business Gold Card

Delta SkyMiles ® Platinum American Express Card

Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card

Best US Airline Loyalty Program



Best Airport Lounge Network

Delta SkyMiles

Delta Sky Club

Best Hotel Loyalty Program



Best Luxury Hotel Brand



Best Affordable Hotel Brand

Marriott Bonvoy

Ritz-Carlton

Holiday Inn Express

Best Mainstream Cruise Line



Best Luxury Cruise Line



Best Family Cruise Line



Best River Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line

Viking Cruises

Disney Cruise Line

Viking Cruises

2022 Editors' Choice Awards Best Credit Card Perk Best Transferable Points Program Best New/Refreshed Credit Card Best All-Around Credit Card Innovation Award: Credit Cards

American Express Global Lounge Collection

Chase Ultimate Rewards

Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant ® American Express ® Card

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

Bilt Mastercard/Bilt Rewards

Best US Airline Elite Status



Best International Airline Loyalty Program



Innovation Award: Loyalty



Innovation Award: Aviation



Best First Class



Best Business Class



Best Premium Economy Class



Best Economy Class



Best New Route

American Executive Platinum

Air Canada Aeroplan

American Airlines Loyalty Points

United Club Fly

Singapore Suites

Qatar Qsuite

KLM

JetBlue

United Airlines international expansion

Best Hotel Elite Status



Best Hotel Loyalty Investment/Enhancement



Innovation Award: Lodging



Best New Points Hotel



Best New Boutique Hotel

World of Hyatt Globalist

IHG One Rewards

Galactic Starcruiser

Conrad Los Angeles

Gleneagles Townhouse

Best Cruise Loyalty Program



Best New Cruise Ship



Best New Cruise Ship Amenity



Cruise Destination of the Year



Innovation Award: Cruise

Norwegian Cruise Line Latitudes Rewards

Disney Wish

Norwegian Prima's Food Hall

Antarctica

Viking Cruises: The Hangar

Best Airport Improvement



Best New Lounge



Best New Theme Park Attraction



Innovation Award: Travel



Innovation Award: Family Travel



Domestic Destination of the Year



International Destination of the Year

New York-LaGuardia (LGA)

Delta Sky Club, Los Angeles (LAX)

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

Malama Hawaii

Hilton connecting rooms

Orlando

New Zealand

Please visit https://thepointsguy.com/awards/ to learn more.

About The Points Guy

The Points Guy (TPG) is a trusted travel media platform that focuses on maximizing travel experiences while minimizing spending. Through an informative, clever point of view, TPG has become the leading online site for all things points, miles and resourceful travel experiences. The site's editorial content, newsletter , and app consists of firsthand flight, hotel and airplane reviews, curated travel guides and immersive video components, as well as global event activations. Since its launch in 2010, founder Brian Kelly has expanded the team to include a distinguished editorial staff and extensive network of freelancers around the globe. Today, TPG reaches 11 million unique monthly visitors and more than 3.8 million followers across social media platforms ( Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , and TikTok ).

