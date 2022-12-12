Commonwealth Hotels Acquires the Residence Inn Houston-West University and the Courtyard by Marriott Houston-West University, expanding operations in Texas

COVINGTON, Ky., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels is excited to announce the acquisition of the Residence Inn Houston-West University and the Courtyard by Marriott Houston-West University. Both hotels are centrally located in the Greenway Plaza- West University area, minutes away from Lakewood Church, HRG Park, the Houston Galleria, Rice University, and numerous upscale restaurants and nightlife.

Residence Inn & Courtyard Houston - West University joins Commonwealth Hotels portfolio (PRNewswire)

"It's an exciting time to enter the Houston market and we are excited to add these additional hotels to the Commonwealth portfolio," Jennifer Porter, Chief Operations Officer, said. "We believe with our rapidly growing talent and dedicated on-property staffs that these hotels will deliver provide a positive experience for every guest."

The Residence Inn offers 120 spacious suites for the longer stay traveler with home-like amenities to ensure they can continue their daily routine on the road. Each suite has separate living and sleeping areas, fully equipped kitchens, and will accommodate guests for a few days or a few weeks, or longer. The hotel also offers complimentary grocery shopping service.

The Courtyard by Marriott offers 100 comfortable and serene guestrooms including a king bed with a sleeper sofa or two double beds perfect for the business traveler or leisure guest looking to explore all the Houston has to offer. In addition, the Bistro is your food and beverage destination for a refreshing breakfast in the morning and a variety of dinner, beer, and wine options in the evening. The Bistro also offers specialty beverages made with Starbucks® coffee to help you get a jump on the day.

Both hotels include meeting room spaces, pools, fitness centers, business centers and on-property food and beverage options. Those interested in learning more about the properties can visit their websites; Residence Inn Houston-West University and the Courtyard by Marriott Houston-West University.

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 51 properties with over 6,000 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

Contact

Barbara E. Willen

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

bwillen@commonwealthhotels.com

859.392-2254

(PRNewsFoto/Commonwealth Hotels LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Commonwealth Hotels, Inc.