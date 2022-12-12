MORTGAGE SEMINAR SERIES

BUFFALO, N.Y., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a lender that prides itself on matching financing to clients' individual needs, Premium Mortgage Corporation Loan Officers Julie Symes (NMLS#326746) and Nate Symes (NMLS#2278177) announce a seminar series covering a variety of helpful topics.

Seminar 1: SONYMA

Wednesday, January 11, 6:00PM

Learn about the State of New York's First Time Home Buyer program.

Down payment programs and down payment assistance for up to 3% for first time home buyers, veterans, and for those buying a home in federally designated target areas.

East Buffalo SONYMA DPAL Plus program that gives $30k for residents in the seven eligible zip codes.

SONYMA's rehab program for adding in eligible repairs to your mortgage.

Seminar 2: Rehab Mortgage

Wednesday, January 18, 6:00PM

Learn about using a rehab mortgage to finance eligible repairs or upgrades to your home.

Programs available through Conventional, FHA, and New York State .

Successfully navigating the rehab process.

How to turn your new/current home into the home of your dreams.

Seminar 3: First Time Home Buyers Assistance, Grants and Loans

Wednesday, January 25, 6:00PM

Assistance and Grants from New York State , Non-Profit Agencies and Local Municipalities.

0% Down and Low-Down Payment mortgage programs.

Application Process and Pre-Approval process for all programs.

Seminar series is open to everyone – homebuyers, homeowners, real estate agents, etc.

Location: 4421 Transit Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221

RSVP by calling or texting Julie Symes at (716) 316-9512.

About Premium Mortgage Corporation

Premium Mortgage Corporation serves residential real estate markets in New York, Florida, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Vermont. For ongoing mortgage news, please visit: www.premiummortgage.com and follow them on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Corporate Headquarters: 2541 Monroe Avenue, Rochester, NY 14618 | Toll-Free: (844) 793-0177 | NMLS#3254 | Equal Housing Lender | Licensed Mortgage Banker NYSDFS

