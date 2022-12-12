Whirlpool Corporation Named To 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) announced today that it has been named to the 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) in recognition of the company's ongoing focus on responsible and ethical business practices. Whirlpool Corporation was also included on the DJSI North America Index for the 16th year.

Whirlpool Corporation (PRNewsFoto/Whirlpool Corporation) (PRNewswire)

"We are immensely proud to be acknowledged for our global efforts to drive environmental and social sustainability through our business operations, product innovation, and community engagement initiatives," said Marc Bitzer, Chairman and CEO of Whirlpool Corporation. "This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our 69,000 employees around the globe who have worked hard to drive meaningful change and improve life at home and on our planet."

In 2022, Whirlpool Corporation continued to invest in its environmental sustainability strategy to reduce its climate impact and progress toward its Net Zero emissions target in global plants and operations by 2030. As part of these efforts, the company entered into a second Virtual Purchase Power Agreement (VPPA) , which represents an additional 53 megawatts of clean, renewable wind energy over the next 12 years and accelerates the company's progress to reach 100 percent renewable electricity in its U.S. plant operations. Whirlpool Corporation also joined the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Better Climate Challenge to collaborate with the DOE and other organizations to cut carbon and save energy.

In addition to its efforts in environmental sustainability, Whirlpool Corporation continues to support resilient, thriving, and sustainable communities through its global corporate responsibility approach, House+Home. In July, the company strengthened its 22-year and over $120 million collaboration with Habitat for Humanity by expanding the BuildBetter with Whirlpool initiative. The program provides low-income families with safe and affordable housing by supplying climate resistant and energy-efficient homes that drive more sustainable living.

As a result of these efforts, Whirlpool Corporation continues to be recognized for its accomplishments across environmental, social and governance issues that are important to Whirlpool and its stakeholders. In 2022, the company was named one of Forbes 2022 'World's Best Employers ' as well as included on Fortune's Most Admired Companies for 2022 , Just Capital's 2022 America's Most JUST Companies and Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies 2023 .

The DJSI, including the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World), were launched in 1999 as the pioneering series of global sustainability benchmarks available in the market. Created jointly by S&P Dow Jones Indices and SAM, the DJSI combines the experience of an established index provider with the expertise of a specialist in sustainable investing to select the most sustainable companies from across 61 industries.

About Whirlpool Corporation:

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit, Yummly and InSinkErator. In 2021, the company reported approximately $22 billion in annual sales, 69,000 employees and 54 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Whirlpool Corporation