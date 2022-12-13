ACORD Names Top InsurTech Leaders 2022

ACORD & Alchemy Crew Recognize Women Leaders in Insurance Technology for Driving Change through Collaboration, Sustainability & Inclusion, and Global Ecosystem-Building

PEARL RIVER, N.Y., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ACORD, the global standards-setting body for the insurance industry, today announced its annual InsurTech Leaders list developed in conjunction with Alchemy Crew, whose co-founder & CEO Sabine VanderLinden has herself been a perennial member of ACORD's list.

ACORD is proud to dedicate its 2022 Top InsurTech Leaders List exclusively to women leaders in insurance technology. With a groundbreaking congressional report recently finding significant levels of gender disparity in the industry, it is essential to recognize and honor the powerful contributions of women in insurance.

"As InsurTech investors and customers become more discerning, tangible, near-term benefits have become more critical," said Bill Pieroni, President & CEO of ACORD. "This group of leaders has demonstrated not only remarkable vision, but the ability to execute and turn that vision into results. They stand out as pioneers of transformation and key figures driving progress in the insurance technology community."

In evaluating InsurTech leaders, ACORD and Alchemy Crew identified several key focus areas driving the transformation of the industry over the past year:

Collaboration & Cooperation : Working together is central to those InsurTechs that seek to effect change across the industry. These leaders recognize that the effective path to transformative, sustainable innovation lies in collaboration with all types of industry stakeholders, leveraging the valuable perspectives offered by differing levels of scale and areas of expertise. They are focused on ensuring that business needs inform new technology, and vice versa.

Sustainability & Inclusivity : As the insurance industry continues to undergo digital transformation, insurers must consider how to leverage this change to secure a positive future for those it serves. Leaders in this space are making the industry more accessible and equitable for potential customers and colleagues alike, as well as reimagining traditional processes to be more eco-friendly and sustainable for generations to come.

Global Ecosystem Builders: With robust networks, interconnected systems, and global digitalization now necessities for efficiency and growth, stakeholders who embrace these developments are truly accelerating the pace of change in the industry. These ecosystem-conscious leaders have even gleaned valuable lessons from beyond the insurance industry, reaching to new and diverse sources of experience and expertise.

ACORD's Top Women InsurTech Leaders of 2022, in alphabetical order, are:

Iryna Chekanava

Senior Manager, Innovation and Partnerships, Lloyd's Lab

Ori Cohen

COO & Co-Founder, Parametrix

Daphne Estevez

Senior Transformation Leader, AIG

Jennifer Fitzgerald

CEO & Co-Founder, Policygenius

Laura Hollerich

Managing Director, EY

Dr. Renu Ann Joseph

CEO & Founder, Luminant Analytics

Dr. Henna Karna

GM, Global Industry Solutions (Insurance, Reinsurance, Risk Management), Google

Parul Kaul-Green

Chief Digital Strategy Officer, Liberty Mutual Specialty

Jacqueline Legrand

CEO & Co-Founder, Maptycs

Esther Eva Prax

Program Director, InsurTech Hub Munich

Ruth Puente

Chief Operating Officer, Bdeo

Sasha Sanyal

Global Insurance Leader, Industry Solutions, Microsoft

Cecilia Sevillano

Co-Head Strategic Partnerships EMEA, Swiss Re

Alexis Cierra Vaughn

Senior Director, Agency Marketing, Cowbell

For more information about ACORD's annual Top InsurTech Leaders list, see www.acord.org/insurtechleaders.

About ACORD

ACORD (Association for Cooperative Operations Research and Development) is the global standards-setting body for the insurance and related financial services industries. ACORD facilitates fast, accurate data exchange and efficient workflows through the development of electronic standards, standardized forms, and tools to support their use. ACORD engages thousands of insurance and reinsurance companies, agents and brokers, software providers, financial services organizations and industry associations in more than 100 countries. ACORD maintains offices in New York and London. Learn more at www.acord.org.

About Alchemy Crew

Alchemy Crew is a venture validation & commercialisation lab supported by a global ecosystem. We take a well-curated problem and transform it into a digital solution leveraging a network of global emerging tech ventures and knowledge from multi-disciplinary experts. Merging both, we create long-term sustainable impact through authentic execution and the sharing of our differentiating learnings. For more information, please visit www.alchemycrew.com.

