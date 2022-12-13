Anchin Continues to Bolster its Ranks, Adding Experienced Talent to Fuel Further Growth in its Private Client and Real Estate Groups

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchin, a premier New York based accounting and advisory firm, is pleased to announce that two experienced professionals have recently joined the firm. Kevin Brown has joined as a Principal in the Firm's Private Client group, and Erica Cohen as a Director in the Real Estate group. These additions to the management group provide new capabilities and a breadth of experience.

This announcement concludes a year of several exciting developments for Anchin. In 2022, the Firm opened an office in Boca Raton, Florida; brought on four experienced professionals; was again named a Best Place to Work in New York City, New York State, and nationally; and promoted sixteen individuals to partner, director and senior manager levels. All these actions are indicative of Anchin's commitment to serving its expanding and sophisticated client base. "With the new calendar year approaching, our Executive Committee is reflecting on the efforts we have made to maximize Anchin's capabilities and invest in colleagues who are leaders in their respective fields," says Russell B. Shinsky, Anchin's Managing Partner. "We are thrilled to welcome Kevin Brown and Erica Cohen to the Firm. Looking forward, we expect to continue focusing on growth, innovation and collaboration, all while ensuring that we have the best talent in place to achieve our goals."

Kevin Brown, EA, TEP, is a Principal within the Anchin's 's Private Client Group. He specializes in assisting high net worth individuals and families, investors, and businesses, particularly from the UK and Europe, navigate the complex world of U.S. federal, state, and local taxation. Kevin works closely with owners of businesses to help strategize and plan succession, funding, and exits to support and maximize their financial situation.

Kevin acts as a key international tax advisor to his clients and their businesses across a broad range of industries, with a particular focus on Technology; Entertainment; Public Relations, Advertising & Media; and Professional Services. He specifically helps high net worth families with US in-bound tax planning at the shareholder and business level to maximize any available tax savings. He also advises extensively on Qualified Small Business Stock exemptions and Trust and Estate Tax planning to protect familial generational wealth.

Erica Cohen, CPA, is an Audit Director in Anchin's Real Estate Group. She has over 10 years of experience providing assurance, advisory, tax, and accounting services to privately held companies, primarily in the real estate industry. Erica serves clients in commercial and residential real estate, affordable housing projects, real estate development, real estate funds, and hospitality and service organizations.

With 2023 around the corner, Anchin looks forward to continuing to build a team of the highest quality professionals to enable continuing exceptional client service.

Anchin is a leading accounting, tax and advisory firm, specializing in the needs of privately held companies, investment funds and high-net-worth individuals and families. Its highly-focused industry specialization helps clients overcome challenges and achieve their financial objectives with exceptional confidence. Consistently recognized in respected "best of" lists for service, firm management and employee satisfaction, Anchin prioritizes partner-level engagement, and commitment to employee happiness. The full-service firm, with a staff of 450, including more than 60 partners, provides a wide range of assurance, financial reporting, tax and advisory services, including tax strategies and compliance; tax credits and incentives; state and local and international tax strategies, family office strategies management and succession advisory; growth, transition and exit strategies; transaction advisory; client accounting advisory services; cybersecurity and digital risk solutions; and litigation support, forensic accounting and valuation services. Anchin has offices in New York City, Uniondale, New York, and in Boca Raton, Florida, and is an independent member of BKR International, a network of more than 160 firms with over 500 offices in over 80 countries around the world. Discover what's possible by visiting us online at www.anchin.com.

Lisa Tomlinson

212.840.3456

lisa.tomlinson@anchin.com

