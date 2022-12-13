Care Fertility Group expands its international footprint to the US and Spain

NOTTINGHAM, England, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Care Fertility has today announced new partnerships with the US based Reach Fertility and Spanish based IVF-Life. These are the latest of several fertility clinic transactions by Care Fertility, a leading IVF group in the UK and one of the leaders globally in the treatment of infertility.

Care Fertility, backed by private equity investor Nordic Capital, has a reputation for innovation, clinical excellence, a unique patient proposition and delivering strong success rates for all patients.

Dr. Seth Katz, the medical director at REACH Fertility says, "this partnership is a reflection of our shared vision and values with Care Fertility and we look forward to enhancing access to innovative care and cutting-edge reproductive medicine for all our patients."

The partnerships with REACH Fertility, IVF-Life and Integrated Genetic Laboratory Services (IGLS) will enable Care to leverage its expertise, innovation and outstanding patient care across international markets. Despite the global economic challenges, the demand for fertility treatment remains strong. This is largely due to rising infertility cases and an increasing trend of delaying pregnancy for various reasons.

"Our Spanish partnership delivers an exciting opportunity for both Care Fertility, IVF-Life and IGLS to give patients a seamless experience across borders, whilst the essence of the US partnership is the creation of key synergies and the opportunity to bring some of Care's unique innovations to the US market," explains David Burford, CEO of Care Fertility group.

Dr. Jon Aizpurua, President and founder of IVF-Life and IGLS comments: "We are confident that the synergies between Care Fertility, IVF-Life and IGLS, will contribute to the worldwide expansion of our footprint in the assisted reproduction market by offering an increasingly wider scope of personalized fertility treatments, facilitating the continuous development of ground-breaking solutions for patients across the globe."

Over the last twenty-five years, patients have travelled from around the world to access treatment at some of Care's world-leading clinics in the UK. Care's expansion to the US and Spain provides an important first step in delivering greater accessibility for international patients. In addition, the partnership with IGLS will enhance Care's provision of genetic and immunology solutions for the whole IVF treatment pathway.

"Nordic Capital is delighted to support this exciting new stage in Care Fertility's growth. We see it as an opportunity to access key new markets and leverage the underlying tools, platform and innovation that Care Fertility have created. We welcome IVF-Life, IGLS and REACH Fertility to the Care Fertility Group," Alfa Chan, Partner, Nordic Capital Advisors.

About:

Care Fertility

Care Fertility is an international fertility group, focused on innovation, clinical excellence and market leading patient proposition with strong success rates. Over the last 25 years, Care Fertility scientists and clinicians have driven many of the innovations in the field of IVF and their continuous clinical improvement is supported by and recognised through international collaborations and publications. Their current work on time-lapse imaging and artificial intelligence is shared internationally.

Inclusivity is at the core of Care's culture, with a brand promise of Family is for everyone, they continue to build a culture where everyone belongs and empathy is shown for all groups. It is this blended coalescence of empathy and scientific excellence that makes Care different.

Care Fertility has links with various academic institutions and leads the field in training of specialist staff. They have established a Masters degree in clinical embryology in collaboration with Liverpool John Moore's University.

Care Fertility sits as one of six international experts on the World Health Organisation's focus group to specify standardised benchmarks and guidelines for AI within human reproduction and fertility systems.

Care Fertility is the largest independent provider of fertility treatments in the UK, with 23 clinics across the UK and Ireland.

REACH Fertility

The Reproductive Endocrinology Associates of Charlotte (REACH) has been a leader in assisted reproduction for over three decades. Located in North Carolina, REACH has achieved some of the highest pregnancy rates in the Southeast of the US.

The practice's infertility specialists—Dr. Seth E. Katz, Dr. Joseph G. Whelan, III, Dr. Richard L. Wing, Dr. Jack L. Crain, Dr. Tyl Taylor, Dr. Jennifer Patrick, Taylor Holt, PA-C, Ann Morris Merline, PA-C, Grace Perez, PA-C and Daminica Mc Phillips, NP- BC have more than 130 years of combined experience, and are nationally recognized as leaders in the field.

IVF-Life

IVF-Life Spain is a group of fertility clinics which specialise in complex cases. Their centres, located in Alicante, Madrid and San Sebastián, have the latest advances in Reproductive Medicine. They focus on constant innovation and a firm commitment to technology to maintain their position at the forefront of the assisted reproduction field. They have a strong international reputation and treat patients from around the world.

IGLS – Integrated Genetic Laboratory Services

IGLS is a Spanish laboratory, based in Alicante, with own R&D teams fully dedicated to providing testing and diagnostic services to medical centres and professionals of the assisted reproduction field worldwide. With a comprehensive service scope that englobes genetics, immunology and regenerative medicine, IGLS has the scientific and technical pedigree to ensure the continuous development of accurate solutions, thereby keeping the group abreast of industry trends.

Nordic Capital

Nordic Capital is a leading private equity investor with a resolute commitment to creating stronger, sustainable businesses through operational improvement and transformative growth. Nordic Capital focuses on selected regions and sectors where it has deep experience and a long history. Focus sectors are Healthcare, Technology & Payments, Financial Services, and selectively, Industrial & Business Services. Key regions are Europe and globally for Healthcare and Technology & Payments investments. Since inception in 1989, Nordic Capital has invested close to EUR 22 billion in 130 investments. The committed capital is principally provided by international institutional investors such as pension funds. Nordic Capital Advisors have local offices in Sweden, the UK, the US, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Norway and South Korea. For further information about Nordic Capital, please visit www.nordiccapital.com.

