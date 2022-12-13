Dermatologist-Powered Skincare Company Curology Expands into Retail, Now Available at Target

Expansion increases access to Curology's dermatologist-formulated skincare and marks the first time consumers can purchase individual non-prescription products at retail

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curology today announced that the personalized skincare company's efficacious products are now even more accessible. Starting December 26, Curology's individual non-prescription skincare products can be shopped at Target.com and will be rolling out in Target stores throughout January, for the first time ever.

"Curology was the first company to make personalized prescription skincare easily accessible. Our special model connects consumers with dermatology providers who customize individual treatment plans, making better skincare outcomes attainable for millions of people. Curology now being sold at Target allows us to reach even more people with an in-store presence," said Heather Wallace, CEO. "We are thrilled to be on Target's shelves and offer our products online to Target's guests as our first step into an omni channel model. This is a pivotal moment for our company and we are proud to embark on this journey with Target at our side."

Target guests will be able to purchase seven of Curology's best-selling, dermatologist-formulated and tested products, including the Gentle Cleanser, Gel Moisturizer, Emergency Spot Patch, Everyday Sunscreen, Acne Cleanser, Cream Moisturizer and Micellar Makeup Remover. In addition, they will also have the chance to try a Target-exclusive Starter Set featuring the Gentle Cleanser, Gel Moisturizer and Emergency Spot Patches. All Curology products available at Target include a free offer valued at over $50 for consumers to complete their routine on Curology.com via a complimentary consultation with a licensed dermatology provider who will prescribe a personalized Custom Formula. Ranging in price from $9.99 to $24.99, the products will give people across the country the chance to transform their skin with dermatologist-formulated and tested skincare offerings and routines.

Founded in 2014, Curology and its 100+ in-house licensed dermatology providers have served more than 4 million patients. With customized prescription formulas helping to clear their acne and dark spots, fight rosacea, prevent wrinkles, and more, the brand has redefined what it means to offer effective skincare solutions tailored to a consumer's unique skincare needs. Alongside its retail debut, Curology is also unveiling a new modernized look with a full brand refresh that will roll out in 2023, starting with its on shelf presence at Target.

Beginning December 26, shoppers can visit Target.com or visit stores throughout January to purchase Curology non-prescription products.

Or consumers can go to Curology.com to connect with a licensed dermatology provider and get a personalized Custom Formula prescription to complete their routine.

Curology was founded in 2014 with the mission of making effective skincare more accessible. Since then, Curology's team has grown to 100+ in-house licensed dermatology providers who have provided personalized prescription skincare support to more than 4 million patients. Each patient is prescribed a unique Custom Formula designed to help them reach their specific skin goals, whether they're struggling with acne, dark spots, rosacea, or early signs of aging. For more information about Curology, visit www.Curology.com.

