Latin Biz Today Deepens Its Position as the Latino Community's Most Important Resource to Drive Business Success & Enhance Work Life and Culture

To Commemorate Its 12th Year Anniversary, Latin Business Today Announces the Enrichment of its Partner Team with Outstanding Latino Talent and Expertise

CROTON ON HUDSON, N.Y., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Latin Business Today, LLC -- Latin Biz Today established in 2010 to honor the legacy of Dr. Les "Coach" Fernandez continues to make strides in his name by adding new equity partners, to better serve today's Latino business community. The new team members come with extensive mindshare and expertise in business disciplines and work, life culture. In keeping with Coach's legacy as a trusted advisor they will help facilitate critical business decision making and empowering Latino business owners with the knowledge they need to start, grow, and thrive in business.

"I'm excited and proud to welcome our new Latin Biz Today partner team members: Johanna Godinez, Teany Hidalgo, Miri Rodriguez, Fernando Valenzuela, and collaborator Kelly Lizcano. They bring complimentary expertise and heritage rooted in: Colombia, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Venezuela. These new team members are committed to our mission of Dr. Les "Coach" Fernandez's legacy of mentorship and success, for the Latino business community." – Tina Trevino, Partner, VP, Director Community Relations.

Meet the new Latin Biz Today members who bring unique skillsets and Latino perspectives to LBT:

Partner, Johanna Godinez:

Considered by many to be their personal assistant for life, Johanna Godinez is a businesswoman by education, a lifestyle and wellness educator by passion and a coach and speaker by trade. As a designated wellness professional, certified Yoga teacher and MBA, Johanna supports your ability to influence any area info your life to make your ultimate life vision come to reality. As the Founder of B.A.Y. Lifestyle and Beyond Asana Yoga School, Johanna offers an innovative and refreshing approach to coaching and personal transformation. She and her team of affiliate coaches assist you in uncovering and becoming the person you wish to be. Through her proprietary E.L.M. life-mapping process she facilitates self-discovery through inquiry, reflection, and creativity. According to Johanna, you can achieve your dreams and create a joyful life by aligning your life with your inner values.

Partner, Teany Hidalgo

Teany made the transition from corporate to entrepreneurship. As a Corporate Burnout Coach and author, she helps to turn burnout into high energy, purpose and abundance. Before launching her business, she spent 13 years at IBM as a User Experience Architect and Team Lead. Now she has 20+ years in Corporate America hiring, training and inspiring creative teams while infusing a culture of care and burnout relief in the organization. She's an entrepreneur of her own Purpose Coaching and Wellness Businesses, with 1000's of personal client sessions under her belt and has hosted a weekly live video series with passionate business owners. She's also walked on fire twice, broken an arrow with her neck and salsa danced professionally.

Partner, Elias Mendoza

Partner, COO Siris Capital Group, Elias has extensive experience in scaling business operations and initiatives in the US and other countries. He has depth of experience in the technology industry, as a technologist, corporate leader, and investor and maintains a strong awareness of domestic and international business diplomacy and public policy. He has a deep interest in applying existing and newly-developing technologies to real-world situations, including those related to global physical infrastructure.

Partner, Miri Rodriguez:

Miri is a globally recognized Storyteller, and bestselling author of Brand Storytelling. She is a creative journalist and content strategist, evangelizing brand narrative and showcasing how thought leaders can leverage storytelling techniques for culture activation and influence in the digital age. Miri has earned several awards in digital marketing and customer experience and is ranked as top in-demand speaker at leading industry conferences around the world. Miri brings 15+ years of expertise, valuable industry and consulting insights matched with a lighthearted and connected delivery approach. Her social advocacy and philanthropic work include volunteering to train social enterprise leaders in Africa, coaching students at Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship in the U.S., and mentoring men and women to build their personal brand with empathy, passion, and purpose. She currently works at Microsoft as Senior Storyteller for Future of Work.

Partner, Fernando Valenzuela:

Fernando is currently head of Aspen Institute education program in Mexico and Partner at Global Impact Edtech Alliance. He was formerly President McGraw-Hill Education, Latin America. He is a recognized senior executive, entrepreneur, speaker and board level leader with international background. He has founded and led successful enterprises in Latin America for over 25 years. He holds a Degree in Computer Science from the Universidad Iberoamericana, and an MBA in International Business by the University of Miami. Active member of Wharton Fellows, ENOVA Network of Latin America CEOs, Center for Hemispheric Policy and Council of the Americas, board member at Inroads. He was most recently President at Cengage Learning / National Geographic Learning Latin America and founder of LINNEA, the First Laboratory for Innovation in Learning Experiences in Latin America. There Fernando led the transformation of the educational models and created high value learning experiences by engaging students with technology.

Collaborator, Kelly Lizcano:

Founder & CEO of Primitive Agency.

With a degree in publicity from Pontificia Bolivariana University, she has a vast array of professional experience creating, planning, managing, and executing successful media campaigns, brand strategies and special events.

About Latin Biz Today:

Latin Business Today, LLC is a national multi-platform media company whose focus is the work-life-culture lifestyle to empower the Latino business community. Its mission is rooted in the trusted advisor legacy of mentorship and success of Dr. Les "Coach" Fernandez. Latin Business Today serves as a resource for the Latino business community to address actual challenges and pain points with knowledge and real solutions. The 200+ "best and brightest" team of exemplary mentor-contributors along with a nationally recognized advisory board find solutions for today's rapidly changing market with a Latino nuance. Visit: Latin Business Today on Facebook Instagram LinkedIn Twitter

