Markel Corporation announces larger venue for 2023 shareholders meeting

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) announced today that it will hold its 2023 shareholders meeting at the University of Richmond Robins Center Arena at 365 College Road, Richmond, Virginia on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, starting at 2:00 p.m. ET. In addition to the regular business session of the meeting, company leaders will provide an update on Markel's businesses and investments and participate in a live question-and-answer session.

"We are thrilled to host our next shareholders meeting at the University of Richmond," said Thomas S. Gayner, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Markel. "Attendance for the event increased significantly over the last couple of years, and we wanted to find a venue that could accommodate an even larger group. With 7,201 seats this year, we'll have plenty of room. Our dream is to fill a venue this size someday soon."

The company will also host a series of panel discussions in the morning with thought leaders and investment experts. More details on those panels and speakers will be forthcoming. As in years past, there will also be a reception after the meeting with a live band, refreshments, and food trucks.

"Some of the biggest moments in Markel's history can be traced back to chance encounters at events like this one," said Gayner. "That's why we work hard to give shareholders, employees, and friends of Markel from around the world the opportunity to network, exchange ideas, and have a little fun. Great things can happen when a group like this gets together."

Shareholders and any others interested in attending the meeting and related events are encouraged to visit www.MarkelShareholdersMeeting.com.

