Vendavo Expands Partner Program and Hires New Global Vice President of Partnerships and Alliances, Matthew Kenneally

DENVER, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vendavo, the global market leader in B2B price management and commercial excellence solutions, today announced the addition of Global Vice President of Partnerships and Alliances, Matthew Kenneally to lead their growing partner program.

Kenneally has a long tenure of growing mutually successful partnership programs. He joined Vendavo from Anaplan where he was Vice President, Partner and Alliances for the Americas. Prior to that, he spent more than a decade in escalating leadership roles at SAP, Salesforce, and Oracle.

Investing in new partnerships and delivering additional value to current relationships are key areas of focus for Vendavo in 2023. Kenneally will focus on elevating synergies with good-fit companies for helping joint customers along their pricing and selling journey and maximizing enterprise profitability.

"Vendavo adds value across the people, process, and technology continuum for commercial excellence," said Vikesh Gumpalli, Chief Revenue Officer, Vendavo. "Matthew's distinguished tenure at technology companies that so many of our customers rely on will help us scale a dynamic partner program that delivers seamless experiences and prosperity for our joint customers."

Kenneally will lead the global Vendavo program that encompasses consulting partners, ISVs, and system integrators. "I am thrilled to join a team so well-versed and committed to supporting the profitability capabilities of their customers," Kenneally said. "I look forward to building a growth strategy that benefits everyone involved, from our partners to our joint customers."

About Vendavo

Vendavo empowers global manufacturers and distributors to accelerate growth, profitability, and revenue with leading pricing, selling, and rebate management solutions. Enterprises like Ford, Emerson, Medtronic, GAF, and AmerisourceBergen rely on Vendavo to manage, optimize, and digitize their end-to-end commercial processes. Vendavo's SaaS solutions, team of pricing and selling experts, and proven, repeatable process accelerates value and outcomes that are not only predictable, but unrivaled. With Vendavo, the world's most ambitious B2B organizations can develop dynamic customer insights and execute optimal pricing strategies that maximize margin, boost sales effectiveness, and improve the customer experience.

Vendavo is headquartered in Denver, with offices in Czech Republic, India, and Sweden. For more information, please visit http://www.vendavo.com

