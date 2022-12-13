Zenarate Delivers Record Growth, Wins Prestigious AI and Technology Awards, and Delivers New Simulation Training Features

Zenarate AI Coach develops confident top-performing agents through Simulation Training

PALO ALTO, Calif. and DENVER, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenarate , the world's leading Simulation Training solution, today announced a record year of more than doubling its already large customer base that now includes eight of the top 10 banks, three of the top five healthcare providers, three of the top four telecommunications companies, and leading brands in technology, travel, and services industries.

Zenarate is the world's leading Conversation Simulation Solution (PRNewsfoto/Zenarate) (PRNewswire)

Zenarate AI Coach is the "flight simulator" for customer and prospect engagement where agents in training are immersed in life-like voice, screen and chat simulations to master high-impact topics they will face with live customers and prospects. Zenarate AI Coach uses advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Natural Language Understanding (NLU), allowing agents to role-play with their personal unbiased AI Coach from home or office using their own words without any scripting. Zenarate AI Coach is used worldwide in over a dozen countries and 13 languages helping leading brands accelerate agent Speed to Proficiency by 56%, improve CSAT Scores by 33%, and reduce Agent Attrition by -32%.

"The incredible team at Zenarate has brought our AI voice, screen and chat simulation training technology to life by creating an offering unlike any other in the industry," said Brian Tuite, CEO and Founder at Zenarate. "Zenarate's AI Coach is helping agents around the globe improve their confidence, remove their anxiety, and learn how to deliver superior customer and prospect experiences and performance. We are proud to use AI for human good, and honored that leading brands put their faith in our team and technology to power agent connections with their customers and prospects."

Zenarate AI Coach 2022 Accomplishments include:

Acquiring leading brands in financial services, healthcare, insurance, telecommunications, technology, and travel industries.

Launching new features in the Zenarate AI Coach platform, including:

Receiving industry-leading customer review ratings on G2, including:

Winning awards from premier organizations, such as CCW Excellence, Banking Tech, Finovate, Tech Trailblazers, Technology Excellence Awards (Gold), and the American Business Awards (Stevies). The recognitions covered a variety of categories, including FinTech Trailblazer, Automation Solution of the Year, Artificial Intelligence/ Machine Learning Solution of the Year, Best Advance in Unique Learning Technology, and Tech of the Future - Data, AI, ML and RPA.

About Zenarate

Zenarate AI Coach helps leading brands develop confident top-performing agents through Simulation Training. Zenarate's AI Coach is used worldwide every day in over a dozen countries in 13 languages. Zenarate customers include 8 of the top 10 US financial institutions and leading companies in the healthcare, insurance, telecommunications, technology, and travel industries. For more information, visit www.zenarate.com .

Media Contact:

Christin Jeffers

Catapult PR

cjeffers@catapultpr-ir.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zenarate