S2 Capital Hires Patrick J. Connell as Head of Capital Formation & Investor Relations

Connell will lead S2's newest office in New York City

DALLAS, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S2 Capital ("S2"), a national private investment firm focusing on residential real estate, today announced that Patrick Connell has joined as Head of Capital Formation and Investor Relations. In this new position at S2, Connell will lead fundraising and manage the firm's growing relationships with sophisticated institutional investors globally. He will also lead S2's investor relations team and open the New York office.

"I'm delighted to welcome Patrick to S2," said Scott Everett, Chief Executive Officer and Founder. "We have built strong relationships with our current investors over the past 10 years, and we are confident that Patrick will further strengthen those bonds. His expertise in institutional capital raising will help us pursue promising new opportunities and invest more effectively on a larger scale."

Connell has successfully raised joint venture capital with some the largest institutional investors in the world and has a winning track record raising capital across numerous private equity, infrastructure, and credit investment vehicles. Most recently, as Managing Director and Head of Capital Raising at L&L Holding Company, he was responsible for raising $1.8 billion in joint ventures and strategic partnerships over the last four years. Previously, as Principal of Fundraising and Investor Relations at Riverstone Holdings, he held a senior position within the Limited Partner Relations Team responsible for raising $15 billion in capital across several private real asset funds and credit funds. Connell also managed relationships with institutional investors including pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, and family offices during his more than six years at Riverstone.

Patrick Connell, said, "Scott has built a thriving company operating in some of the most dynamic real estate markets in the country, and it's exciting to join S2 at a time when there are many interesting opportunities on the horizon. Institutional investors are actively looking to partner with experienced management teams with vertically integrated operations and high growth potential, and S2 fits this profile to an exceptional degree."

Connell earned his Master of Business Administration from the University of Virginia Darden Graduate School of Business and his Bachelor of Science in Finance from the Boston College Carroll School of Management.

About S2 Capital

Founded in 2012, S2 Capital is a Dallas-based national multifamily investment platform specializing in value-add properties. With approximately $10 billion in transaction volume, S2 has acquired about 46,000 units through 134 acquisitions, and has successfully invested over $500 million in upgrades and renovations. S2 is vertically integrated, comprised of affiliated businesses including acquisitions, construction, asset management, and operations divisions that work closely together to execute the firm's business plan. The firm concentrates its investments in the U.S. Sunbelt, including Arizona, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas, where job and population growth is expected to outpace the national average and contribute to significant renter demand. For more information, visit www.s2cp.com.

Media Contacts

Lambert:

Lisa Baker

lbaker@lambert.com

(603) 868-1967

Megan Bowman

mbowman@lambert.com

(616) 780-1610

View original content:

SOURCE S2 Capital