Vanta Named the #1 Leader in G2's Winter 2023 Grid® Reports for Security Compliance

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec.14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanta , the leading trust management platform, announced today it has been named the #1 Leader in G2's Winter 2023 Grid® Report for Security Compliance. The company has also been recognized as the #1 Leader in G2's Cloud Compliance category for the sixth consecutive season, and has retained its leadership positions in Cloud Security, Vendor Management, Vendor Security and Privacy Assessment, and IT Asset Management for multiple seasons.

"Vanta is fundamentally transforming the way more than 4,000 companies establish trust," said Christina Cacioppo, CEO, Vanta. "No other company in G2's Security Compliance category has the end-to-end capabilities that Vanta provides. We enable a holistic visibility into an organization's risk, enrich those findings with contextual data, and help remediate and track issues within your organization—all in a way that's demonstrable to customers and partners. G2's recognition further validates the progress we're making towards achieving our vision of making security continuous—not a point-in-time check—for our customers around the world."

Inclusion in the G2 Winter 2023 Grid® reports is based on receiving a high volume of positive reviews. G2 also considers additional metrics from publicly available information and third-party sources. Customers praised Vanta on G2 for its auditor network, automation, speed to compliance, and support:

"Vanta helped me find an auditor and made that process so much smoother… the list of needed policies helped us to create internal policies and saved me weeks of writing and anguish. Thanks Vanta!" — Head of Engineering

"Vanta made SOC 2 readiness a snap. We completed our readiness program in under four weeks… I'm not sure how else we could have achieved it that quickly with another tool." — Chief Technology Officer

"We found Vanta to be an amazingly straight-forward way to pursue our SOC 2. We were anticipating many months of work to get our SOC 2, but Vanta cut down our expected effort by an order of magnitude." — Founder & COO

"Our Customer Success Manager was always available to answer questions, offer advice, and keep us moving forward. I can't imagine going through compliance preparation and the audit without Vanta." — Director, IT Operations

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer, G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."

G2's recognition of Vanta comes on the heels of continued growth and momentum for the company. Last month, Vanta held its inaugural conference, VantaCon , which brought together the most innovative minds in security and compliance, including speakers from Gusto, J.P. Morgan and Crowdstrike, among others. At the event, the company introduced and showcased a series of new innovations, including Access Reviews which automates the once-manual, time-consuming access reviews process and Trust Reports , a first-of-a-kind reporting mechanism that enables organizations to publicly display their security and compliance status in real time. Trust Report customers have seen their deal cycles accelerate by 30 percent as a result of spending meaningfully less time filling out security questionnaires.

Coming soon in beta, Vanta's forthcoming enhanced Vendor Management solution will help security teams manage vendors by connecting with integrations such as Google Workspace or ERP software like Quickbooks or NetSuite. By importing all vendors from across a company, Vanta will automatically assign risk based on category of solution and the type and sensitivity of the data the solution stores—enabling security teams to better structure their vendor risk analysis.

The leadership rankings by G2 are the latest industry validations for Vanta this year, including ranking #25 in the Inc. 5000 2022 list . The company was also recognized by Y Combinator as a "Top Private Company", and was named a 2022 Intelligent Applications Top 40 company by Madrona Ventures.

About Vanta

Vanta is the leading trust management platform that helps simplify and centralize security for organizations of all sizes. Over 4,000 companies rely on Vanta to build, maintain and demonstrate their trust—all in a way that's real-time and transparent. Founded in 2018, Vanta is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Dublin, New York and Sydney. For more information, visit www.vanta.com.

