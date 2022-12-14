Virtana Expands Kubernetes Strategy for Infrastructure Performance Management (IPM) and Monitoring within Container Environments

Virtana Platform Provides Increased Agility and Cost Savings for Multi-Cloud and On-Premises Containers

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtana, a leading provider of AI-driven solutions for hybrid cloud management and monitoring, today announced the expansion of its Kubernetes strategy across the full portfolio of Virtana Platform. This release brings Infrastructure Performance Management (IPM) and Monitoring support for container environments using Virtana Platform, following September's announcement of a Kubernetes rightsizing feature through Virtana Platform's cloud cost management solution.

With the new IPM Kubernetes capabilities of Virtana Platform, users will have access to the same real-time, high-definition performance and dimensional information for containers that they enjoy today for legacy cloud infrastructure. This will expand access to Virtana Platform hybrid features to include rightsizing, monitoring, and capacity planning for Kubernetes-based workloads.

Virtana's Multi-Cloud Insights Platform delivers benefits including rapid problem resolution (up to 80% decrease in mean-time-to-resolution), de-risk optimization initiatives (up to 50% staff productivity gains without impacting application performance), and cost reduction (up to 30% on cloud cost savings).

"Today, Kubernetes customers are inundated with metrics and data points that are hard to understand or put into context. By using Virtana, our customers can now gain meaningful insights from Kubernetes and the key supporting infrastructure layers in relation to the application service," said Jon Cyr, Head of Product for Virtana. "Providing full Kubernetes support across the entire Virtana Platform portfolio has always been our goal, from cloud cost management to IPM, which is key to enabling our customers' digital transformation journeys."

Key benefits of Virtana's IPM Kubernetes feature:

Allows visibility into Kubernetes workload performance

Maps Kubernetes workloads and relationships

Correlates Kubernetes components to underlying physical infrastructure

Provides tools for tracking and forecasting Kubernetes performance trends

Detects and alarms on performance anomalies within Kubernetes

Kubernetes-specific dashboards and reporting

Through a combination of agentless integrations with Prometheus and the Kubernetes API, customers can use Virtana to collect health, utilization, and performance metrics from their container environments—accelerating the achievement of their digital modernization goals. Virtana is empowering customers to use their choice of external management suites, like RedHat OpenShift, VMware Tanzu, and Rancher, so they can gain deeper insights with the tools they have already deployed.

Through the Virtana Platform Cost Savings Opportunities dashboard, users can tailor their default rightsizing recommendations based on constraints for CPU and memory—to meet specific business requirements and risk tolerance.

Virtana's Kubernetes support is available for all Virtana Platform users, with additional configuration. Companies looking for insights across hybrid environments can access a free 30-day trial of Virtana Platform at https://www.virtana.com/30-day-trial

About Virtana

Virtana provides a unified multi-cloud management platform to simplify the optimization, migration, and monitoring of application workloads across public, private, and hybrid cloud environments. The cloud-agnostic SaaS platform allows enterprises to efficiently plan their cloud migrations and then right size workloads across their hybrid cloud infrastructure for performance, capacity, and cost—most customers see 25% cloud cost savings or more within the first 10 days of use. Get a free 14-day trial of Virtana's optimization solution at virtana.com/optimize-free-trial

Virtana was named Coolest Cloud Company by CRN, Top Cloud Leader Reducing Public Cloud Costs by Business Insider, Best Company Culture by Comparably, and a Customer First company by Gartner.

