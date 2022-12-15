Casey's Delivers More Personalized Customer Experiences with Salesforce

By consolidating fragmented technologies and moving to Salesforce, Casey's has increased customer engagement and automation, activating more marketing with less spend

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Casey's General Stores, Inc., the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States, has experienced increased revenue and engagement with its customer base with the help of Salesforce technology. Salesforce has assisted Casey's in sending over 1 billion marketing messages to their more than 5.5 million Rewards loyalty members this year.

By consolidating marketing technology vendors across their business, Casey's has been able to harness a holistic and organized view of all its customers, making for more personalized engagement, saving time and money, reducing complexity, and increasing revenue.

"With Salesforce, we feel confident in the future of our business — even in challenging economic times — because of the increase in customer connection and internal efficiencies we've achieved by consolidating to one, real-time platform," said Art Sebastian, Vice President of Digital Experience, Casey's. "Before Salesforce, we had multiple fragmented marketing systems that did not talk to one another, and had no commonality. When we selected Salesforce, we had the ability to easily organize and unify all of our customer data to communicate in a consistent way, leading to an increase in customer loyalty and less work for our marketers."

Casey's uses automation, Genie Customer Data Cloud to boost revenue and reduce marketing complexity

Today, 44% of commerce organizations are prioritizing lowering costs over the next two years and 79% of organizations say using automation tools increases their productivity1.

Casey's has set a strong foundation to enable its shift toward automated personalization. With over 13 million customer profiles in the Genie Customer Data Cloud, 150 profile attributes, and 6 billion engagements captured, 30% of Casey's digital revenue is driven by marketing channels activated through Salesforce. As Sebastian said, "We've streamlined our activation with automation."

Salesforce technology helps drive success for Casey's

Casey's used the experience and innovations from Salesforce consulting partner Deloitte Digital 2 to better implement the Genie Customer Data Cloud for its specific business needs, which led to faster and better results. Today, Salesforce is delivering success now for Casey's and companies across every industry in a time when businesses and consumers are being more measured with their spend.

"As we celebrated Casey's 50th anniversary in 2018, there was a reflection period where we looked in the mirror and asked ourselves how we could remain relevant with our customers for the next 50 years. The answer was to modernize our brand and become a more contemporary version of ourselves," said Sebastian. "Digital was the first expression of the contemporary Casey's and we were smart about choosing Salesforce at the start of our digital transformation journey, which allowed us to future proof our business and consolidate costs. Any time people ask me for advice on how to set up an efficient and cost effective business, I advise them to find the right partners. Working with Salesforce, we are accelerating our marketing impact in a measured and cost efficient way."

Since beginning their work with Salesforce, Casey's has built a new ecommerce website, launched mobile apps, a loyalty program, and partnered with third-party delivery companies with Salesforce as the capability to market directly to all customers engaging through these experiences. Casey's is now sending 200 million personalized messages a month to their subscriber base, specifically tailored to each customer's purchasing history.

Evolving digital experiences with Salesforce has also enabled Casey's to re-engage lapsed buyers, influence new loyalty program members to make purchases, and incentivize frequent buyers to make additional purchases. Today, Casey's leverages multiple Salesforce products, including: Genie Customer Data Cloud , Marketing Cloud , MuleSoft , and Service Cloud .

"Casey's is an innovative brand who has been able to use real-time data to become a customer company. Using Salesforce, Casey's has been able to consolidate marketing tech tools onto a single platform, while unifying data from within Salesforce and elsewhere to create tailored customer experiences," said Bobby Jania, SVP, Marketing Cloud, Salesforce.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Salesforce applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRM." For more information please visit https://www.salesforce.com, or call 1-800-NO-SOFTWARE.

About Casey's General Stores

Casey's is a Fortune 500 company (Nasdaq: CASY) operating over 2,400 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey's provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.

1 Source: 2022 Salesforce Success Metrics Global Highlights study.

Data is from a survey of 3,706 Salesforce customers across the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Australia, India, Singapore, Japan and Brazil conducted between June 8 and June 21, 2022. Results were aggregated to determine average perceived customer value from the use of Salesforce. Respondents were sourced and verified through a third-party B2B panel. Sample sizes may vary across metrics.

2 Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of our legal structure.

