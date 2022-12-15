FSG Acquires West-Lite Supply to Expand California Service Area

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Facility Solutions Group, Inc. (FSG) announced today the acquisition of West-Lite Supply, a lighting product distributor in California. This acquisition will expand FSG's service offerings in both Northern and Southern California.

West-Lite Supply's staff, facilities, and services will join FSG to deliver greater reach throughout California. Customers of West-Lite Supply will continue to work with people they trust, with new access to FSG's expanded service offering.

Leadership at both FSG and West-Lite Supply expressed excitement about the agreement and mutual respect for one another, citing industry expertise and top-quality service for their customers.

"Brenda Puckett, along with her parents Herman & Rosemary and brother Garry, built an amazing reputation in the lighting industry over four decades. I look forward to leveraging the expertise of West-Lite employees joining FSG as we expand our operations in California", said Leon Mowadia, FSG's Chief Operating Officer - Lighting Distribution.

"We are excited about West-Lite Supply joining the FSG family. This is a great opportunity to increase our distribution footprint while expanding the services provided to existing West-Lite customers", said Chad Owens, Vice President of FSG California.

"West-Lite has been a leader in California for 40 years, and today we welcome FSG as we continue to serve the California market with the same goals and values that made us successful. I am excited about working with family, friends, and moving forward together", said Brenda Puckett, President of West-Lite Supply.

"This union between FSG and West-Light is proof small family-focused private companies are still the backbone of our economy and the best places to support lives, communities, and entrepreneurialism. The future for all stakeholders shines brighter and we are thankful and excited to advance this plan into 2023 and beyond", said Bill Graham, President of FSG.

Once staff and locations are integrated, existing and new customers in Northern California can begin taking advantage of FSG's service offerings. To learn more about FSG visit fsg.com or call (877) 373-1443.

About Facility Solutions Group, Inc.: Facility Solutions Group is one of the nation's largest single-source providers of lighting and electrical products, electrical services, electrical construction, and energy management solutions. With a successful 40-year history of serving customers, FSG develops, designs, markets, sells, and supports all types of lighting, electrical, control, signage, and energy-saving products and services.

