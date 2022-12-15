Harrisburg, PA Based Nationally Recognized Wealth Advisor, Stephen Landersman, CFP® of Unifi Advisors, Co-Author's New Book, "Retire Like a Shark" Discussing How to Retire and Still Leave a Legacy

Harrisburg, PA Based Nationally Recognized Wealth Advisor, Stephen Landersman, CFP® of Unifi Advisors, Co-Author's New Book, "Retire Like a Shark" Discussing How to Retire and Still Leave a Legacy

HARRISBURG, Pa., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Massive economic shifts in the United States, Canada, and the world have permanently changed the financial and investment landscape. As a result, effective retirement strategies have changed as well. According to an article in USA Today, "[People's] fear of running out of money in retirement and their reliance on their own savings—rather than Social Security and employer-funded pensions—during their golden years makes it harder for even well-positioned Americans to feel financially wealthy…"

In this book, Retire Like a Shark, readers hear from the original Shark on ABC TV's Shark Tank, Kevin Harrington; international business-growth coach Scott Keffer; and 34 other leading authorities who share sound strategies, practical tips, and real-world stories on how to Retire Like a Shark. The co-authors selected by Harrington and Keffer are experts in the field of building a successful retirement strategy.

"I'm honored to have the opportunity to co-author this book with Kevin Harrington", said Harrisburg, PA based Wealth Advisor Stephen J. Landersman, CFP®. "Kevin is from a Cincinnati blue-collar family and built a financial empire before he was on Shark Tank. He knows what it takes to be successful, and we can all learn from his example of hard work and understanding of smart wealth management."

On November 16 Retire Like a Shark launched on Amazon and instantly became a #1 Best Seller.

The key questions that everyone asks when doing their retirement planning are when, what, where, and the big one, how much will I need to do that? The answer to all these questions is to have a clear plan and implement it, and that's where Harrington, Keffer, and the co-authors of this book come in.

"My chapter discusses the 2 parts of retirement that many successful business owners, executives, and retirees often think are an either-or proposition," explains Landersman. "They often see Lifestyle and Legacy as a choice they must make. Most of the time that's not the case, and my chapter gives insight to how these are just 2 sides of the same coin."

Each of the experts in Retire Like a Shark has written a chapter on proven methods and tips for increasing the ability to retire with confidence. Readers will discover tax, financial, and investment recommendations along with other retirement resources.

About Stephen J. Landersman, CFP®

Author, Speaker, Educator, and Creator of the Unifi Wealth Planning Process that has helped professionals, retirees, executives, multi-millionaires, and business owners plan for a successful lifestyle in retirement. Our unique process has given the peace of mind many desire for their life and legacy.

Contact:

717-695-3401

2000 Linglestown Rd.

Suite 305

Harrisburg, PA 17110

Securities and advisory services offered through CUSO Financial Services, LP (Member FINRA/SIPC) and SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Unifi Advisors LLC is not an affiliate of CUSO Financial Services, LP

