Luminis Health partners with VisiQuate to deliver advanced revenue cycle analytics solutions to further its investment in Epic through the delivery of unparalleled data visibility

Five-year partnership with Luminis Health includes solutions that decrease denied claims, increase yield and accelerate revenue to improve overall financial wellness across the organization

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminis Health, a leading not-for-profit health system based in Maryland. Luminis Health is seeking to transform its revenue cycle operations and performance and recognizes that having comprehensive, real-time analytics is a key component of the transformation. Luminis Health will deploy VisiQuate's Denials Management, Revenue Management, and Reserve Analytics solutions. Believing in a "better together" strategy, Luminis Health saw the value that VisiQuate would bring to improve its instance of Epic, the health system's electronic health record.

Through advanced AI capabilities, VisiQuate integrates complex data and presents it as role-personalized insights and actionable workflows to help clients achieve peak business health. Root causes, trends, and opportunities become clear, leading to real-world results. VisiQuate’s virtual Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer, Ana, is informed by the experience of industry leaders and delivers real-time reports, suggesting next steps to yield greater value. To learn more, visit www.visiquate.com. (PRNewsfoto/VisiQuate) (PRNewswire)

"A key factor in the decision was VisiQuate's ability to merge hospital billing and physician billing data to provide a comprehensive view with real-time analytics," said Tiffany Walls, vice president of growth for VisiQuate. "With our rapid implementation process, we deliver meaningful ROI and results for our clients almost immediately. We look forward to supporting the Luminis mission of improving the health of the communities they serve."

About Luminis Health

In 2019, Anne Arundel Medical Center and Doctors Community Medical Center joined forces to provide even better service to their communities in central Maryland, from Washington, DC to Delaware. They remained a not-for-profit health system that was renamed Luminis Health. In addition to their two hospitals, they operate four outpatient surgery facilities. Last year, with a staff of over 9,000 professionals, they had over 150,000 patient visits, and returned over $80 million to their neighboring communities

About VisiQuate

VisiQuate partners with healthcare organizations to guide them to peak business health, through expert-led, services-enabled technologies that dramatically improve performance and reduce process waste. We deliver optimized revenue cycle outcomes through a unique combination of complex data curation, smart workflows, deep AI & ML, advanced analytics and intelligent process automation. The company is headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA, with offices in Harrisburg, PA and Dallas, TX. Learn more about VisiQuate at www.visiquate.com or contact info@visiquate.com.

