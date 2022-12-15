Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

MAX STOCK LTD. TO PRESENT AT THE 2023 ICR CONFERENCE

Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

CAESAREA, Israel, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") today announced that the Company will present at the 2023 ICR Conference on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 5:00 p.m. Israel Time. The presentation will be simultaneously broadcast on the Internet and will be available at https://ir.maxstock.co.il/en/event-en/.

About Max Stock
Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 55 locations throughout Israel. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il

Company Contacts:
Talia Sessler
Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer
talia@maxstock.co.il

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/max-stock-ltd-to-present-at-the-2023-icr-conference-301704365.html

SOURCE Max Stock Limited

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.