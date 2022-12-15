More Ways to Fight Hunger with Feeding America this Holiday Season

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National partners of Feeding America, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization, are supporting neighbors in need during this busy holiday season. Several Feeding America partners, including Campbell's, CVS Health, El Pollo Loco, Elera, Food Lion, The Fresh Market, Omni, Quaker, and Whole Foods are giving back to help people who may not know where they will find their next meal.

The Feeding America nationwide network of 200 food banks and 60,000 partner food pantries and meal programs has been on the front lines responding to increased demand for food assistance this year, especially in the face of rising food prices. Nearly 34 million people, including more than 9 million children, are food insecure, and 1 out of 6 people turned to the charitable food sector for help in 2021.

"Hunger doesn't take a break during the holidays, and millions of our neighbors may struggle to put food on the table this month and into the new year," said Casey Marsh, Chief Development Officer at Feeding America. "We are grateful for our partners' commitment to fighting hunger and for providing opportunities for everyone to give back this holiday season."

Here are the many ways shoppers can help fight hunger during this giving season:

Campbell's . To inspire football fans throughout the season to join the fight against food insecurity, Campbell's® Chunky® announced the formation of 'Chunky Sacks Hunger' – a program to fight food insecurity and donate one million meals* to people in need this NFL season through a partnership with Feeding America. Chunky Sacks Hunger strives to "sack" food insecurity by shining a spotlight on the issue and provide food and other much needed donations to fuel local communities across the country. From hosting local events that drive food bank donations to supporting national disaster relief initiatives, the program is committed to delivering food resources to people who need it most. Learn more at ChunkySacksHunger.com."



CVS Health . From now through December 31, 2022 , CVS is hosting a round up at the register campaign to support Feeding America and the member food bank network.



El Pollo Loco . From November 3, 2022 to June 30, 2023 , in participating locations, every customer will have the option of rounding up to the nearest dollar at the register. El Pollo Loco, Inc. has committed to raising at least $150,000 and is working toward a goal of $400,000 . In addition, El Pollo Loco Charities, the brand's nonprofit 501c charity, will be matching the first 100,000 customer round ups to help boost the campaign.



Elera Brands . Elara Brands , a Feeding America partner and producer of disposable apparel produces gloves, bags and aprons. For each case of product purchased, Elara will donate one meal* to Feeding America through their " One Case , One Meal," campaign ending on December 31, 2022 .



The Fresh Market . From November 28 through December 27, 2022 , guests at all 160 The Fresh Market stores will be asked if they would like to round up at the register in support of Feeding America. 90% of the funds collected will go back to member food banks in the zip codes where stores are located.



Omni Hotels and Resorts . Traveling during the holidays? Now through December 23, 2022 , for each completed stay at an Omni hotel or resort in the United States , Omni will double its impact, donating two meals* to the local Feeding America member food bank. Additionally, through December 23, 2022 , sales of limited-edition hot chocolate beverage collection by spice master Chef Lior Lev Sercasz will support Feeding America.



Quaker . Quaker believes that the circumstances of life should never be a barrier to good nutrition, which is why the brand is helping tackle hunger and advance food security in the U.S. Quaker's goal is to help raise $500,000 - equivalent to funding 5 million meals* - for Feeding America by Super Bowl LVII, matching donations to Feeding America up to a total of $250,000 . Every donation made through QuakerHungerClock.com prompts a change in the Quaker Hunger Clock as it simultaneously counts down to Super Bowl LVII and counts up to Quaker's goal.



Whole Foods Markets. Whole Foods Market kicked off their Shop Local, Give Local program by helping to provide one million meals* to local Feeding America food banks across the country. As part of the Shop Local, Give Local program, Whole Foods Market will match the purchase price of locally-made products from November 30 to December 20, 2022, up to $100,000, to Feeding America. In this timeframe, customers can also make a donation at any Whole Foods Market register to support Feeding America's member food banks in their community.

People can help fight hunger this holiday season in other ways, such as volunteering, making a donation or engaging on social media. Contact your local food bank to see how you can help during the holidays and beyond. For more information on ways you can fight hunger year-round, visit feedingamerica.org.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 5.2 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

