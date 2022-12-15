Potbelly Spreading Festive Cheer Ahead of Holidays with Buy One, Get One Sandwich Promotion

Treating Perks Members with a BOGO During The Season of Giving

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Potbelly Perks members (NASDAQ: PBPB) are all on the 'nice list' this year, and there's only one way to celebrate.

On Tuesday Dec. 20, 2022, Potbelly is gifting Perks members a buy one, get one (BOGO) sandwich deal. Valid this day only, loyal fans can purchase any Original-sized sandwich and get another of equal or lesser value for free. All fans who are not yet Perks members are still able to receive the offer as long as they sign up by Dec. 20.

"It's a great way to celebrate the holiday season with our loyal fans," said David Daniels, Chief Marketing Officer at Potbelly. "We're giving our fans what they want most; hot, oven-toasted sandwiches. So, bring your holiday spirit to Potbelly on Tuesday and share a free sandwich with a friend, family, or treat yourself."

Perks members will receive the BOGO Perk dropped into their accounts on Tuesday Dec. 20. When they order any Original-sized sandwich they will receive a second Original-sized sandwich of equal or lesser value for free. The Offer can be redeemed in shop, through the app or at www.potbelly.com.

Plus, the season of giving doesn't stop on Dec. 20 – fans can join Potbelly Perks to earn even more free sandwiches, cookies and special offers throughout the year. To sign up for the Potbelly Perks reward program, visit www.potbelly.com/perks. For more information on Potbelly, visit www.potbelly.com.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers' smiles for more than 40 years with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-scooped ice cream in creamy shakes, customized just the way customers want them. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country, with more than 400 company-owned shops in the United States. Additionally, Potbelly franchisees operate over 40 shops in the United States. For more information, please visit our website at www.potbelly.com .

