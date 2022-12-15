SILVERSEA CRUISES PRESIDENT AND CEO ROBERTO MARTINOLI TRANSITIONS TO SENIOR ADVISOR ROLE; BARBARA MUCKERMANN NAMED TO SUCCEED HIM

Martinoli to assume senior advisor role to Royal Caribbean Group President and CEO Jason Liberty, after building Silversea Cruises into the world's leading ultra-luxury cruise line

MIAMI, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Silversea Cruises President and CEO Roberto Martinoli has elevated the brand into the industry's leading ultra-luxury cruise line. On January 1, 2023, Martinoli will assume the role of senior advisor to Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) President and CEO Jason Liberty. Barbara Muckermann, currently Chief Commercial Officer, will become Silversea's next president and CEO, and will join Royal Caribbean Group's Executive Committee.

Barbara Muckermann, currently Chief Commercial Officer, will become the next president & CEO of Silversea Cruises, and join Royal Caribbean Group's Executive Committee. (PRNewswire)

"Roberto has built Silversea Cruises into the category leader that it is today, 11 ships strong with more on the way," said Jason Liberty, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group. "He is one of the most innovative and knowledgeable leaders in the maritime industry. As senior advisor, Roberto will continue to provide strategic guidance that further cements Royal Caribbean Group's status as a leader in the travel and hospitality industry. Barbara is the ideal executive to succeed Roberto. Her global perspective and team-first leadership style are a recipe for success for both the Silversea Cruises brand and Royal Caribbean Group."

Under Martinoli's leadership since 2016, Silversea's fleet has grown to include 11 ships. In summer 2023, it will welcome Silver Nova, the first hybrid luxury cruise ship utilizing fuel cells and emitting zero harmful emissions while in port, an industry first. In 2024, Silversea welcomes Silver Ray, the second ship in the Nova Class. Martinoli also led the acquisition in 2022 of Silver Endeavour to help enable the company to access both polar regions. The ultra-luxury cruise line now sails to over 900 destinations across all seven continents each year, more than any other cruise line.

Muckermann brings more than 25 years of experience in the travel and hospitality industry, with an emphasis on creating truly exclusive high-end vacations. She first joined Silversea Cruises in 2001, and held several roles at other luxury and cruise brands from 2005 to 2016 before returning. In her current post as Silversea's Chief Commercial Officer, she oversees all aspects of sales, marketing, revenue management and guest relations, as well as strategic communications and brand and product strategy. Muckermann is a Doctor in Political Sciences and Economics, and holds a joint MBA from London Business School and Columbia University.

"This is an exciting moment for Silversea as we continue to add new ships and return to the Asia market," Muckermann said. "I am thrilled to build on our achievements under Roberto and focus on growth in the years ahead."

Muckermann becomes the second woman to lead one of Royal Caribbean Group's three wholly-owned brands, and joins Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, and Royal Caribbean International President and CEO Michael Bayley. She will oversee all of Silversea's employees and crew, and will report to Jason Liberty.

For more information on Royal Caribbean Group's executive leadership, please visit https://www.royalcaribbeangroup.com/about/

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) is one of the leading cruise companies in the world with a global fleet of 64 ships traveling to approximately 1,000 destinations around the world. Royal Caribbean Group is the owner and operator of three award-winning cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International , Celebrity Cruises , and Silversea Cruises , and it is also a 50% owner of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Together, the brands have an additional 10 ships on order as of September 30, 2022. Learn more at www.royalcaribbeangroup.com or www.rclinvestor.com .

About Silversea Cruises

Silversea Cruises is recognized as an innovator in the ultra-luxury cruise industry, offering guests large-ship amenities aboard its intimate, all-suite vessels: Silver Dawn℠, Silver Shadow℠, Silver Whisper®, Silver Spirit®, Silver Muse®, and Silver Moon℠ – all designed to offer an atmosphere of conviviality and casual elegance. With the inclusion of the expedition ships Silver Endeavour℠, Silver Origin®, Silver Wind®, Silver Explorer®, and Silver Cloud®, Silversea's itineraries encompass all seven continents and feature worldwide luxury cruises to the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, the Galápagos, both Polar Regions, and hundreds of fascinating destinations in between. Silversea is also looking forward to the launch of two new ultra-luxury Nova-class ships—Silver Nova℠ and Silver Ray℠. Silversea Cruises is one of five cruise brands owned by global cruise company Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL).

(PRNewsfoto/Royal Caribbean Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Royal Caribbean Group