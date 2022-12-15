WARREN HENRY AUTO GROUP OPENS LINCOLN NORTH MIAMI

NORTH MIAMI, Fla., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Warren Henry Auto Group, one of Florida's leading automotive groups in luxury and premium car brands, today announced the opening of Lincoln North Miami. The Lincoln dealership will operate out of the Warren Henry Auto Group headquarters in North Miami on Biscayne Blvd, which also has Jaguar Land Rover and Warren Henry INFINITI dealerships.

Lincoln North Miami will temporarily conduct business out of the second-floor showroom within the auto group's 800,000 square foot facility while the new freestanding dealership is being constructed. Spring Engineering, Inc is overseeing the design of the 6,000 square foot vitrine, which is slated to open in Fall 2023 and sits adjacent to the Warren Henry INFINITI dealership.

Acquiring Lincoln is a celebrated accomplishment for the company because they are the only authorized Lincoln dealer within a 20-mile radius. This launch will bring additional jobs to the North Miami community as well as new clientele to the business. Lincoln is the Ford Motor Company's premium automotive brand, dedicated to producing compelling vehicles with an extraordinary ownership experience. As Lincoln celebrates its 100th anniversary, it hopes to maintain its worldwide momentum and extend its commitment to electrification. As Warren Henry Automotive Group prepares for the transition into the electric future of the automotive industry, the acquisition of Lincoln is another step in that direction.

"We are confident that Lincoln will succeed in the North Miami area, providing a new fleet of luxury vehicles to Warren Henry Automotive Group and its surrounding community." stated Larry Zinn, Warren Henry Auto Group's Executive General Manager. The organization is proud to have Lincoln join its portfolio of esteemed automotive brands, making this the 17th automotive company to be a part of Warren Henry Auto Group.

About Warren Henry Auto Group

Established in 1976, Warren Henry Auto Group is one of the longest-standing, private, family-owned dealership groups in Florida. The company comprises of nearly 500 employees, 6 different retail locations, and 17 luxury and premium brands including Jaguar, Land Rover, INFINITI, Audi, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Hennessey, Koenigsegg, Toyota, Ford, Lincoln, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM, Icon, and Vespa.

Grounded in its original core values and vision, the company prides itself on providing exceptional customer service, creating a superior work environment for its employees, and supporting local causes in the communities it serves. Warren Henry Auto Group has received numerous awards and accolades including being named Best Dealership to Work for by Automotive News, honored by J.D. Power for Dealer of Excellence, and recognized by the South Florida Business Journal Philanthropy List. The company's headquarters is located at 2300 NE 151st Street in North Miami. For more information, call (305) 690-6006 or visit www.warrenhenryauto.com.

