gWorks GovTech Expansion Continues with the Acquisition of Softline Data and PubWorks

OMAHA, Neb. , Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- gWorks, backed by BV Investment Partners and the leading provider of software solutions designed specifically for small and medium-sized cities and rural communities, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Softline Data and PubWorks. gWorks completed the Softline Data acquisition in October 2022. Softline was a provider of utility billing, meter reading, and public alert software for small local governments throughout the United States. gWorks completed the PubWorks acquisition in December 2022, providing a comprehensive public works software solution specializing in work and operations management for local governments throughout the United States. The combined companies will operate under the gWorks brand as it serves 2,500 local government clients across 48 states.

"This announcement represents an essential step in our commitment to broaden our geographical reach and provide the most reliable and easy-to-use software solutions to help thousands of small and medium-sized local governments," said Joseph Heieck, CEO of gWorks. "The addition of Softline Data and PubWorks strengthens our market position as a leader in software solutions for small local governments, accelerates our robust growth, and delivers value to our team members, clients, and clients' customers—the public citizens. We are excited to welcome Softline and PubWorks, their outstanding team members, and their clients to gWorks."

"We couldn't be more thrilled about joining gWorks, which is the best fit for our customers and us," said Dennis Davis, Softline Data CEO. "By combining two successful and client-centric companies, we can better address the unique technology needs of small local governments. More importantly, we are thrilled to introduce gWorks' robust suite of products, services, and top-notch customer support to all our clients."

"I am very happy about the opportunity to unite with gWorks. Our two companies are very much aligned in our focus on client success, continuous innovation, and having the best user experience for local governments," said PubWorks President, Peter Anzalone. "I know that gWorks understands our business and will give our employees a great opportunity to grow, so the combined company can provide our clients with best-in-class software and support now and far into the future."

The combined companies offer numerous applications that address the critical functions of small local government and public utility operations, including fund accounting, payroll, permitting, licensing, billing, work & operations management, GIS, websites, citizen engagement, online payment capabilities, and more. gWorks also provides various professional services to help local governments optimize operations, collect data, balance books, budget, and plan.

"We're driven to see that technology does not leave behind dedicated public servants of small cities, public utilities, and rural counties," Heieck added. "We're grateful for the privilege to serve those who serve all. We are excited to continue to make additional acquisitions to improve our geographic coverage, our services, and our technology to ensure that gWorks remains the premier software provider to small local governments."

About gWorks. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, gWorks is a GovTech firm that empowers small, local governments to serve communities better and run their government with an easy-to-use and integrated Local Government Operating System that provides GIS, work management, fund accounting, utility billing, citizen engagement, and other solutions. Providing software solutions to governments since 1978, gWorks serves nearly 2,500 local governments throughout the United States. gWorks is backed by BV Investment Partners, a middle-market private equity firm based in Boston with more than $3.6 billion under active management. For more information about gWorks, please visit www.gworks.com.

About Softline Data, Inc. Headquartered in Excelsior, Minnesota, Softline Data is a leading technology provider of utility billing, meter reading, and public alert software for small local governments throughout the United States since 2008.

About PubWorks Headquartered in Snowmass Village, Colorado, PubWorks provides a comprehensive public works software solution specializing in work and operations management and fleet maintenance for small to medium-sized local governments throughout the United States and Canada since 1997.

