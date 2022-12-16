Trace Genomics announces new lead for commercial development & strategy

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Trace Genomics' board of directors announced today that the company has retained Brad Griffith to lead commercial development and strategy. Brad will take responsibility for partnerships and collaborations that expand Trace's on-farm reach.

Brad Griffith, new lead for commercial development & strategy at Trace Genomics. (PRNewswire)

A prominent P&L leader with over 30 years of global commercial experience in agriculture and the Life Sciences, Griffith was most recently Chief Commercial Officer at Compass Minerals, International after spending nearly 20 years with Monsanto Company. He has a solid track record of building and scaling businesses in addition to advising private equity and venture capital firms.

"Trace Genomics is excited to have Brad join our dynamic team. His in-depth knowledge of the development and commercialization of advanced agricultural technologies and solutions will help propel our mission to protect and activate soil's hidden potential using high-definition genomics and machine learning," said CEO and board member Dan Vradenburg. "I'm honored to have Brad join our team and look forward to working with him as he trailblazes our development strategies."

"I have been impressed by the scientific capabilities of Trace Genomics in developing actionable insights for farmers, retailers, and manufacturers across the agri-food value chain. Being sustainable stewards of the soil starts with a detailed diagnostic that Trace is uniquely positioned to provide."

Griffith earned an MBA from the Olin School of Business at Washington University in St. Louis and a bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

To learn more, visit tracegenomics.com .

About Trace Genomics:

Trace Genomics is a pioneer in the use of hi-definition genomics to activate the hidden insights in soil for healthier soils and a healthier planet. Through innovation in genomics, soil science and machine learning, Trace Genomics creates a pathway to deliver targeted database insights and actions at cost-speed-scale-accuracy for partners who are advancing modern farming solutions for a net-zero food production system. Where most companies deliver a partial picture, we provide a comprehensive and precise understanding of the soil's composition—analyzing the soil's biology, physical properties and chemistry. Trace Genomics has won several awards, including being selected as a 2020 Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum, Winner of FoodShot Global's Innovating Soil 3.0 Challenge, Forbes Top 25 Most Innovative AgTech, THRIVE Top 50 AgTech, 2022 Global Cleantech top 100 start-ups and many more.

Trace Genomics (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trace Genomics