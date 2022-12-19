Newsweek Names Health Net Among America's Greatest Workplaces 2023 for Diversity

The company also ranked #1 as a top provider of customer service among health insurance plans for a second year in a row.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Net has been named by Newsweek to the annual "America's Greatest Workplaces 2023 for Diversity" ranking. The ranking scored 1,000 companies across the United States that employees say respect and value diversity in their workforce. This year, Newsweek conducted interviews and surveys during a period of intense scrutiny and dialogue about how organizations can better foster diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace.

Health Net was also named a top provider of customer service, ranking number one for "America's Best Customer Service 2023" among health insurance plans.

"These awards and distinctions demonstrate our commitment to creating a diverse and equitable workplace that delivers best-in-class benefits to our members," said Brian Ternan, President and CEO of Health Net. "We are proud to be recognized for creating an environment where all employees feel respected and valued."

Scorings are based on a large-scale employee study, in cooperation with Plant-A Insights Group, that reviewed publicly available data, interviews with Human Resources professionals and an anonymous online survey of a diverse pool of employees. Respondents were asked questions about corporate culture, working environment and other subjects at both their own companies and others they were familiar with.

"Most companies these days talk a lot about diversity. It is common to hear employers emphasizing their efforts to recruit and promote people of different ages, races, genders, sexuality and abilities," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief at Newsweek on Newsweek.com. "It is well-documented that workplaces filled with people with different worldviews are more creative, more innovative and generally make better decisions."

Health Net is committed to creating an inclusive and respectful environment for all employees. To further enhance their inclusive workforce culture, the company has cultivated companywide Employee Inclusion Groups (EIGs). Open to all Health Net employees, the EIGs are voluntary, employee-led groups that celebrate diversity, focusing on the LGBTQIA+ community, women and multicultural backgrounds. These groups host discussions and events that provide professional and leadership development opportunities, contribute to community engagement initiatives, and support business innovation and best practices.

About Health Net:

At Health Net, we believe every person deserves a safety net for their health, regardless of age, income, employment status or current state of health. Founded in California more than 40 years ago, we're dedicated to transforming the health of our community, one person at a time. Today, Health Net's 2,600 employees and 90,000 network providers serve 3 million members. That's nearly 1 in 12 Californians. We provide health plans for individuals, families, businesses of every size and people who qualify for Medi-Cal or Medicare — Coverage for Every Stage of Life™. Health Net also offers access to substance abuse programs, behavioral health services, employee assistance programs and managed health care products related to prescription drugs. We offer these health plans and services through Health Net, LLC and its subsidiaries: Health Net of California, Inc., Health Net Life Insurance Company and Health Net Community Solutions, Inc. These entities are wholly owned subsidiaries of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a Fortune 25 company that offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation. For more information, visit www.HealthNet.com.

