CA Pitching Arena 2022 Winter Edition was held locally in Jakarta for the first time in three years.

TOKYO, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberAgent Capital, a consolidated subsidiary of CyberAgent, Inc. that operates venture capital business, announces that the winter edition of CyberAgent Pitching Arena ("CA Pitching Arena"), which started as a global version of Monthly Pitch, a monthly pitch event held in Japan, was held locally in Jakarta on December 1, 2022.

Drawing on the experience of its predecessor, Rising Expo, one of Asia's largest fundraising and business partnership venues, the global version of Monthly Pitch, a monthly pitching event for seed and early-stage entrepreneurs and investors, had been held since 2019 CyberAgent Pitching Arena resumed its local presence in Southeast Asia in the winter of 2022 after an online event in Corona Disaster, with the 4th edition of CA Pitching Arena held in Jakarta on December 1.

On the day before the event, we also held a tour of the offices and factories of the startups so that investors who attended the event could see how they actually work and the process of creating their products.

About CyberAgent Capital

CyberAgent Capital is a venture capital firm that invests in venture companies led by entrepreneurs with outstanding management and leadership skills in the growing Internet-related business industry.

Based on the business creation and expansion experience of the CyberAgent Group, which has created numerous Internet businesses, we not only invest in seed and early-stage companies but also support the growth of our portfolio companies.

Since our establishment in 2006, we have been expanding our venture capital business in nine locations in seven countries, mainly in Asia, which is experiencing rapid economic growth and supporting startups aiming for global expansion.

Website: https://cyberagentcapital.com/

Twitter:@CyberAgentVC

About Monthly Pitch

Monthly Pitch is an event that brings together seed and early-stage entrepreneurs and investors (prominent VCs and angels).

Aiming to minimize the time spent on fundraising and provide entrepreneurs with an environment where they can focus more on their business, the event has been held monthly since 2016 as a venue for efficient networking with investors and receiving feedback from them.

Website: https://monthly-pitch.com/

Twitter: @monthlypitch

YouTube: @monthlypitch

Contact: cac_public@ext.cyberagent.co.jp

