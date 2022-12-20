Eve Holding, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results

MELBOURNE, Fla., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eve Holding, Inc. (EVEX; EVEXW) (the "Company") will release its third quarter 2022 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, December 23, 2022 and management will discuss the results on a conference call at 9:00 AM ET that morning. The webcast will be publicly available in the Upcoming Events section of the company website (www.eveairmobility.com). To listen by phone, please dial 1-877-704-4453 or 1-201-389-0920. A replay of the call will be available on the company website, and through Friday, January 6, 2022, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 and entering passcode 13734533.

Eve is dedicated to accelerating the Urban Air Mobility ecosystem. Benefitting from a start-up mindset, backed by Embraer S.A.'s more than 50-year history of aerospace expertise, and with a singular focus, Eve is taking a holistic approach to progressing the UAM ecosystem, with an advanced eVTOL project, comprehensive global services and support network and a unique air traffic management solution. Eve is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where its shares of common stock and public warrants trade under the tickers "EVEX" and "EVEXW". For more information, please visit www.eveairmobility.com.

