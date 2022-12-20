The Society of Neuroplastic Surgery celebrates unprecedented success at 7th Annual Symposium

BALTIMORE, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From December 9th to 11th, 2022, over 40 key opinion leaders traveled to Doral, Florida to represent the fields of neuroplastic surgery, neurosurgery, craniofacial plastic surgery, neuro-oncology, biomedical engineering, and neurocritical care medicine as invited faculty members and cadaver course teachers. As per Dr. Paul Manson, the President of Global Neuro Foundation, a worldwide leading organization dedicated to head trauma:

Founded in 2018, the Society of Neuroplastic Surgery (SNPS) is dedicated to fostering patient care, education, and research in this new burgeoning field. Furthermore, through our multidisciplinary collaborations and unique member support, we aim to advance the art, science, an technology surrounding Neuroplastic and Reconstructive Surgery. (PRNewswire)

"This past weekend's symposium was a culmination of seven years of tremendous momentum put forth by the world-leading experts in the areas of Neuroplastic Surgery from Johns Hopkins. Our foundation could not be any prouder to be a joint provider of this special event and I am quite confident that Neuroplastic Surgery, along with its mission to guide and develop state-of-the-art, cranial devices with embedded smart technologies, undoubtedly represents the next 'paradigm shift' in how we will all care for our neurosurgical patients."

The three-day event started with a full day dedicated to head and spine trauma. The topics of cranioplasty, smart cranial implants, and game-changing, breakthrough neurotechnologies filled the second day, including the 7th Annual Keynote Lectureship presented by Gregg Semenza, MD, PhD, the winner of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his discovery of how human cells sense and adapt to low oxygen availability. The last day was a 4-hour hands-on course for trainees and students to master the art of neurosurgical approaches and cranioplasty reconstruction with implants.

As a CME-accredited event, this annual gathering left all attendees excited for the future. This event was funded in part by the numerous industry sponsors, with this year's Platinum Level Sponsor being Acumed. As per Hjalmer Pompe van Meerdervoort, Acumed's President:

"Our company aims to improve outcomes by way of evidence-based medicine and drive innovation in the Neuro-centered space, and so this partnership falls well in line with our overarching objective. By seeing and hearing world leading surgeons, physicians, and scientists present their inspirational work, including the keynote lecture by the 2019 Nobel Prize Laureate Dr. Semenza, this was surely a proud moment for our organization and its members in attendance."

The Society of Neuroplastic Surgery, a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the art, science, and technology surrounding the new, burgeoning field of neuroplastic and reconstructive surgery, was originally founded in 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. The founding President, Dr. Chad Gordon, has since served as the organization's inaugural leader and has worked diligently with the board to expand its member base, and to help spread the word of this new surgical specialty built to fill the gap of knowledge and care algorithm for neurosurgical patients in need of complex skull and scalp reconstruction. Focused solely on supporting current and future generations of neuroplastic surgeons, the Society was proud to again be a Joint Supporter of the recent "Seventh Annual Selected Topics of Neuroplastic and Reconstructive Surgery: A Symposium on Head/Spine Trauma, Cranioplasty, and Implantable Neurotechnologies" with Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, the Global Neuro Foundation, and the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.

Of note, given the unprecedented success this past weekend, the Society of Neuroplastic Surgery has already begun to schedule and coordinate its Eighth Annual Symposium for late 2023.

"Truthfully, I could not have imagined a better event than the one we just witnessed. There were invaluable multidisciplinary discussions helping to break down long lasting silos, as well as groundbreaking presentations for which were insanely fascinating. As such, I want to express my sincere gratitude and appreciation to all our invited faculty, patient speakers, industry partners, and society members for making this year's event truly remarkable" said Dr. Gordon.

From this, the Society remains optimistic that the scientific discoveries presented and cross-collaboration discussions held here represent great hope for those suffering from chronic neurological disease - including malignant brain tumors, epilepsy, Parkinson's, traumatic head injury, and many others.

About The Society of Neuroplastic Surgery:

Originally founded in 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland, the Society of Neuroplastic Surgery (SNPS) is dedicated to fostering patient care, education, and research in the new burgeoning field [www.SNPS2018.org]. Through its multidisciplinary collaborations and unique member support, the Society aims to advance the art, science, and technology surrounding Neuroplastic and Reconstructive Surgery. Its members represent academia and industry, and spans both nationally and internationally. This surgical specialty involves the artistic reconstruction and restoration of neurosurgical patients in need, and primarily focuses on delivering solutions to complex skull and scalp reconstructions [www.wikipedia.org/Neuroplastic-surgery]. This nascent field includes a wide variety of surgical procedures and implants that seek to restore or replace a patient's skull, scalp, and dura with novel techniques and devices. Its mission is to bridge the gap between neurosurgery and reconstructive plastic surgery to ensure all neurosurgical patients maintain complete preservation and restoration of their pre-operative appearance.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Society of Neuroplastic Surgery