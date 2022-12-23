Bairong Inc. Wins Best Digital Investor Relations Award

BEIJING, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bairong Inc. ("Bairong" or the "Company"; HKEX:6608), a leading artificial intelligence ("AI") and cloud-based software-as-a-service("SaaS") technology firm in China serving the financial services industry, won the "Best Digital Investor Relations Award" at the 6th China IR Annual Awards, which is a recognition for Bairong's efforts in improving investor relations (IR).

The 6th China IR Annual Awards is organized by Roadshow China, a leading roadshow and IRM solution provider in China. The award winners were selected from about 500 public listed companies, in consideration of their disclosure quality, company values, corporate governess, social responsibilities, communications with the capital market, and IR innovative practices. The results were based on the overall scores of the IR questionnaire, online voting by investment institutions and institutional review.

The scope of IR is comprehensive, systematic, and long-term in its approach. In 2021, the outline of the 14th Five-Year Plan explicitly included "accelerating digital development and building a digital China" as an independent chapter, creating new advantages in the digital economy, adhering to the new development concept, and creating a good digital ecology, which was listed as one of the objectives and tasks in the 14th Five-Year Plan period.

In terms of IR management, the "Guidelines on Investor Relations Management Work for Listed Companies" issued and implemented by the CSRC in 2022 clearly encourage listed companies to strengthen the establishment of online communication, adopt new media platforms for IR activities, and establish sound IR management files and databases.

Bairong has been a pioneer in China in digitalizing its IR communications and management. It has established a comprehensive IR platform, including an upgraded IR website, IR WeChat accounts, and service accounts in investor communities, such as Roadshow China, xueqiu (Snowball Finance), and Futu Securities. With the communications matrix, Bairong can reach investors in a timely manner, and investors can easily get the latest information on the company.

Digitalization has been deeply rooted in Bairong's DNA. Founded in 2014, Bairong has grown into a leading independent AI & cloud-based SaaS provider in China, offering smart analytics and operation services, precision marketing services and insurance distribution services for the financial services industry.

As a leader in the facilitation of the Chinese financial service industry's smart digital transformation, Bairong has developed a proprietary AI and cloud-based SaaS platform, which leverages AI, cloud computing and machine learning technologies to provide financial service providers with highly adaptable, secured and reliable products and solutions. Built upon its long-term industry understanding and user insights, Bairong provides a comprehensive product and solution matrix for FSP clients.

With advanced technologies and capabilities to empower financial institutions, Bairong is providing professional services for more than 6,000 financial service providers in China, including state-owned banks, national joint-stock banks, urban commercial banks and rural commercial banks, financial technology companies, consumer finance companies, auto finance companies, and insurance companies. Bairong will carry on researching the use of cutting-edge technologies in the future in order to encourage the transformation of financial institutions into digitally intelligent organizations and build a new industrial ecosystem.

Bairong Inc. is a leader in the facilitation of the Chinese financial service industry's smart digital transformation. We developed a proprietary AI and cloud-based SaaS platform, which leverages AI, cloud computing, blockchain and machine learning technologies to provide financial service providers with highly adaptable, secured and reliable products and solutions. Built upon our long-term industry understanding and user insights, we provide a comprehensive product and solution matrix covering the entire business process spanning smart user acquisition, smart analysis, smart decision-making, smart operations, and smart wealth management, etc. Recently, we ranked as the highest-scored financial SaaS enterprise among the "Top 100 Enterprises Driving Digital Transformation in 2022" by the Internet Weekly of Chinese Academy of Sciences, joining other industry leaders in facilitating the digital transformation of the economy.

For more information, please visit Bairong's IR website at http://ir.brgroup.com or subscribe the news from Bairong from https://ir.brgroup.com/linkus.

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminologies such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and the negative of these words and other similar expressions or statements. Bairong may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the HKEx, in its annual and interim reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Bairong's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the following: Bairong's strategies, future business development, and financial condition and results of operations; Bairong's limited operating history; risks associated with the financial service industry, Bairong's ability to develop and deliver services of high quality and appeal to clients; Bairong's ability to generate positive cash flow and profits; Bairong's ability to compete successfully; Bairong's ability to build its brand and withstand negative publicity; and changes in client demand and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Bairong's filings with the HKEX. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Bairong does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable laws.

