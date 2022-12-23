InventHelp Inventor Develops Eye-Catching Accessory for Pickup Truck Vents (TLS-283)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a simple way to enhance the appearance of the vent located beneath the F-150 logo at a truck's front fender," said an inventor, from Riverview, Fla., "so I invented the TRUCK VENT ACCESSORY. My design enables you to dress up and customize your truck."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an eye-catching accessory for pickup trucks. In doing so, it eliminates the need to settle on displaying the dull factory vent beneath the logo. As a result, it enhances the appearance of a pickup truck and it could attract attention. The invention features a decorative design that is easy to apply so it is ideal for the owners of pickup trucks. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TLS-283, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

