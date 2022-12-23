Valour Crypto products now available at independent research provider MoneyMoon

Independent platform MoneyMoon lists Valour ETP products due to best tracking performance

Valour's Crypto ETPs outperform on every time frame compared to competition

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Valour Inc. (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJR) (OTCQB: DEFTF), a technology company and the first and only publicly traded company that bridges the gap between traditional capital markets, Web3 and decentralized finance, announced today that the independent comparison platform MoneyMoon listed Valour's product since last week. MoneyMoon is one of the major European exchange traded product comparison platforms with over 75.000 active monthly users.



"We continuously search and compare the best European ETP's available in the market," said Imre Kiss, CEO of MoneyMoon. "The Swiss-based issuer Valour really stood out on every time frame providing best in class tracking performance combined with lowest fees to end customers. Given their outstanding product offering, we had to immediately integrate them in our app." Marco Infuso, CSO of Valour adds: "Getting our products included on the leading independent platform MoneyMoon makes us really proud. Our inhouse trading and product structuring are responsible for very low tracking differences and hence for top performance. Seeing our products added on such a credible platform proves to us that we're on the right path and are able to perform in this highly competitive market for both: Our institutional- as well as for our retail clients."

Valour offers fully hedged digital asset ETPs with low to zero management fees, with product listings across European exchanges, banks and broker platforms. Valour's existing product range includes Valour Uniswap (UNI), Cardano (ADA), Polkadot (DOT), Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX), Cosmos (ATOM), Binance (BNB), Enjin (ENJ), Valour Bitcoin Carbon Neutral, and Valour Digital Asset Basket 10 (VDAB10) ETPs with low management fees. Valour's flagship products are Bitcoin Zero and Ethereum Zero, the first fully hedged, passive investment products with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum(ETH) as underlyings which are completely fee-free.

About Valour

Valour Inc. is a technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance. Our mission is to expand investor access to industry-leading decentralized technologies which we believe lie at the heart of the future of finance. On behalf of our shareholders and investors, we identify opportunities and areas of innovation, and build and invest in new technologies and ventures in order to provide trusted, diversified exposure across the decentralized finance ecosystem. For more information or to subscribe to receive company updates and financial information, visit https://valour.com

About MoneyMoon:

MoneyMoon is an independent european ETF/ETP platform. They preselect the most favourable exchange traded products for end users. The app can be downloaded in the App Store or Google Play Store. For more information, please visit www.moneymoon.eu

