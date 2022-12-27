BEIJING, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China's Diplomacy in the New Era (chinadiplomacy.org.cn):

Dialogue with China | Embracing Chinese fashion trends

The term "Made in China" is no longer associated with poor quality; instead, a new consumer trend is emerging, Guochao. What exactly is Guochao, and how was it developed? Why is Guochao consumption on the rise in China? What makes Gen Z consumers in China embrace this "China chic?" And how will it impact the Chinese market?

Dialogue with China

http://en.chinadiplomacy.org.cn/node_8027839.shtml

About Chinadiplomacy.org.cn: The website for China's Diplomacy in the New Era was jointly built by China Internet Information Center and China Institute of International Studies (Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy Studies Center). The website offers the latest news and information about Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy, as well as China's foreign affairs and diplomatic policies, in both Chinese and English.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chinadiplomacy.org.cn