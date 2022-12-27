InventHelp Inventor Develops New Line of Wrapping Papers for Smokers (BMA-5702)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new line of wrapping papers for smokers to help expedite the process of rolling a cigar, cigarette or blunt," said an inventor, from Nashua, N.H., "so I invented the MOIST FLAVOR TOBACCO LEAF WRAP. My design eliminates the need to lick the papers and it would offer a slow, even and flavorful burn."

The patent-pending invention provides an enjoyable new line of rolling papers/wraps for smokers that would eliminate the need to moisten the entire wrap. It also eliminates the mess associated with cigars. As a result, it saves time and effort and it offers pristine rolled smoking products with a flavorful experience. The convenient and flavorful invention would be simple and easy to roll so it is ideal for smokers. Additionally, various designs are available.

