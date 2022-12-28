The leading research solution has been recognized in the Small or Medium Business Product of the Year category

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced that VitalLaw, its acclaimed research solution, has been named a silver winner in this year's Best in Biz Awards. The solution was recognized for its in-depth research and seamless experience, providing legal professionals in small and medium businesses with actionable insights.

Wolters Kluwer’s VitalLaw Wins Silver in 12th Annual Best in Biz Awards (PRNewswire)

VitalLaw is an intuitive research platform that provides legal professionals with comprehensive support and world-class analysis in key practice areas. With more than 25,000 pieces of practical content and data visualization tools, VitalLaw provides customers with faster answers and deeper insights. The solution also gives customers access to consistent and current updates for laws and regulations.

"We are pleased to announce this recognition, solidifying VitalLaw as a leading research solution for regulatory compliance," said Ken Crutchfield, Vice President & General Manager of Legal Markets at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "VitalLaw empowers users with deep insights and expertise to advise clients or their organizations. We are committed to providing solutions and innovative technology that help support better outcomes for firms and clients."

Best in Biz Awards 2022 honors were conferred in 100 different categories, including Company of the Year, Fastest-Growing Company, Most Innovative Company, Best Place to Work, Customer Service Department, Executive of the Year, Marketing Executive, Most Innovative Service, Enterprise Product, Best New Product, App, CSR Program, Environmental Program, Website and Film/Video of the Year.

For a full list of winners in Best in Biz Awards 2022, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com/2022-winners

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk, and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com , follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and YouTube .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Linda Gharib

Director, Brand & Communications

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Tel: +1 (646) 887-7962

Email: lrusmedia@wolterskluwer.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.