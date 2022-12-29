InventHelp Inventor Develops Innovative Punching Bag Accessory (FJK-210)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have been boxing for 57 years and consider myself a power punch specialist when watching fighters prepare for combat," said an inventor, from Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. "I watch many fighters make the repetitive mistake of not using all the muscles in their legs in the same way they would when they are in an actual fight. As a result, I created this fun and challenging way of using a punching bag."

The BOXING DOME provides a motorized movable stand for a heavy punching bag. The unit can be programmed and reprogrammed to simulate an advancing and retreating opponent. It also could enhance a training session by giving the advantage of conceiving a close vision of a real fight.

The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use. Thus, it is ideal for competitive fighters such as boxers, martial arts enthusiasts, kick boxers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Ft. Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

