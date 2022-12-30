Manny Halley Production in Partnership with BET+ Sets January Release for Edge-of-Your-Seat Thriller IMANI

Manny Halley Production Hosts Star-studded Red Carpet Hollywood Premiere of Thriller Film, IMANI

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buckle up, hold on tight and prepare for the ride of your life in this fast-moving action/thriller IMANI. The premiere will take place, January 4th, 2023 at the Hollywood Chinese Theater. Famed music video director Mike Ho leads a suspenseful, spine-chilling cliffhanger in his feature film debut.

Faith Media Distribution, releases the bone-breaking, high-flying, guns-blazing action trailer with the film slated for release on BET and BET+, through a partnership with Paramount, on January 5, 2023. The film will also be available in select theaters at the same time.

In the fast-paced film, Brittany S. Hall (Ballers) is electrifying as Faith Newford. A year after what she thinks was a car accident, a seemingly normal wife and mother slowly recovers from amnesia, only to learn that she is actually a highly sought after Army Special Ops Lieutenant who holds a secret that would blow the lid on a widespread government conspiracy.

IMANI co-stars Demetrius Shipp Jr. (All Eyez on Me, CW's All American), Stephen Bishop (The Terminal List), Kris D. Lofton (Power Book IV: Force, True to the Game 3), Elyse Mirto (Dynasty) and Michael Monks (King Saud). The film was produced by Manny Halley, p.g.a., Rodney Turner II, p.g.a. and Yolanda Halley, p.g.a. for A Manny Halley Production and written by Amaleka McCall and Tu-Shonda Whitaker.

"This movie is action packed from beginning to end," says executive producer Manny Halley. "We're here to stay…and I'm going on record (to say) that 2023 will be an epic year for us."

IMANI will be available on BET and BET+ on January 5th, and in select theaters.

