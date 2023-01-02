Community Health System and Health Net Agree on Multi-year Network Contract

Eligible Fresno Residents enrolled across Health Net's lines of business will have full access to Community's three major hospitals in Fresno County.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Health Net and Community Health System announced they will continue their long-standing partnership to serve residents of Fresno county. Community's complete continuum of services will continue to be available to existing and future Health Net members enrolled in commercial, Medicare and Medi-Cal plans.

Health Net (PRNewswire)

Community Health System is the largest health system in the Central Valley and includes Community Medical Centers (its hospitals and clinics), as well as a health plan and a physician network of 380 and growing. Community Medical Centers operates three major, acute-care hospitals—Community Regional Medical Center in downtown Fresno, Clovis Community Medical Center in Clovis, and the Fresno Heart & Surgical Hospital in northeast Fresno, as well as Community Behavioral Health Center.

"We are proud to work with Community Health System to continue to provide vital health services to our members in the Central Valley," said Paul Pakuckas, Health Plan Development and Contracting Officer at Health Net. "This significant partnership solidifies our long-term commitment to continuity of care for residents of Fresno County."

Medi-Cal beneficiaries in Fresno, Kings and Madera Counties will continue to have access to CMC through CalViva Health. CalViva Health is the local initiative health plan for Medi-Cal managed care in Fresno, Kings and Madera counties. CalViva Health is a full-service health plan contracting with the Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) to provide services to Medi-Cal managed care enrollees under the Two-Plan model in all ZIP codes in Fresno, Kings and Madera counties. CalViva Health contracts with Health Net to provide certain administrative and health care services to CalViva Health members on CalViva's behalf.

About Health Net:

At Health Net, we believe every person deserves a safety net for their health, regardless of age, income, employment status or current state of health. Founded in California more than 40 years ago, we're dedicated to transforming the health of our community, one person at a time. Today, Health Net's 2,600 employees and 90,000 network providers serve 3 million members. That's nearly 1 in 12 Californians. We provide health plans for individuals, families, businesses of every size and people who qualify for Medi-Cal or Medicare — Coverage for Every Stage of Life™. Health Net also offers access to substance abuse programs, behavioral health services, employee assistance programs and managed health care products related to prescription drugs. We offer these health plans and services through Health Net, LLC and its subsidiaries: Health Net of California, Inc., Health Net Life Insurance Company and Health Net Community Solutions, Inc. These entities are wholly owned subsidiaries of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a Fortune 25 company that offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation. For more information, visit www.HealthNet.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Health Net