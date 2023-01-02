InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Bathing Tool (LJD-224)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved bathing tool to scrub the back, toes and other hard-to-reach areas of the body," said an inventor, from Ozone Park, N.Y., "so I invented the TRIPLE A SHOWER BRUSH. My design would eliminate the need to bend or stretch in the shower."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to scrub hard-to-reach areas of the body, particularly in between the toes. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional loofahs and bathing tools. As a result, it increases personal hygiene and it reduces struggle and strain. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population including people who have arthritis, are obese, or experience some other mobility issue. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LJD-224, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp