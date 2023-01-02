Wesley Vestal Named CAI's Chief People Officer; Joins Company Leadership Team

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commissioning Agents Inc. (CAI) announced that Wesley Vestal has been named CAI's Chief People Officer. In this role, Wesley will be responsible for leading CAI's global human resources team, utilizing his background in leadership development, strategic workforce planning, and systems implementation to transform clients' human performance strategies to mitigate risk and promote operational excellence.

Mr. Vestal brings over two decades of experience creating simple, pragmatic, and effective people programs, ranging from small startups to large public companies both in the US and abroad, where he partnered with the executive teams to solve challenging issues and achieve optimal outcomes through innovative human capital solutions.

"I'm pleased and eager to serve the hundreds of employee-owners of CAI across the globe, working tirelessly with our clients to live up to our purpose: To build a better working world and improve the human experience," said Mr. Vestal. "I look forward to building on the amazing legacy built by our current and past leaders to drive engagement, enhance our capabilities, and keep CAI as an employer of choice."

Mr. Vestal was most recently the SVP of Growth & Executive Consultant at Elsmere Education Inc., where he built a pipeline for scaling the organization and oversaw the new program launch stage gate process. Previously, he served as Weatherford Inc.'s VP of the Global Talent Center of Excellence and Corporate Human Resources, where he led a 52-person Center of Excellence supporting talent acquisition, talent management, technical development, and leadership development programs company-wide for 20,000 employees. At Weatherford, he was a pioneer in orchestrating an optimal HR response to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the conversion of technical and sales training to online delivery in 2 weeks, a full roll-out of remote work best practices, and the development of back-to-office protocols.

Mr. Vestal's expertise in operational leadership continues outside of his professional accomplishments. He is a corporate fellow at the University of Houston Downtown, Marilyn Davies College of Business MBA Program. He holds a patent on Drilling Rig Activity Accounting and Visualization, is the author of the books Knowledge Mapping: The Essentials for Success , and Communities of Practice and Associations as well as other pieces on talent management, leadership development, knowledge management, and process improvement.

"I'm excited to have Wes on board and for the official establishment of a Chief People officer role," stated Mike Martin, CEO of CAI. "I see this role as a natural evolution of CAI's growth and our focus on people, an integral part of our culture. Wes's experience and vision are a great fit for this role, and I look forward to working closely with him to deliver for our employee-owners."

